Get Ready for STEAM Day @ Pax Museum

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership reminds students that they can join the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in celebrating its annual STEAM Day on March 11 from 10am to 3pm.

There will be various professionals throughout the museum representing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Each STEAM group will have an activity for museum visitors to interact with.

All children 13 and younger will receive free admission to the event. High school students who present an active student ID will also receive free admission. Accompanying adults will receive reduced ticket prices.

The museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, MD.

For more information, click here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.