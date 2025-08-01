Get Ready for National Night Out 2025

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 1, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Neighborhood Deadline to Register is August 2

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office invites community members to register their neighborhoods now for participation in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make communities safer and more caring places to live.

Local neighborhoods hosting events are asked to register with the sheriff’s office to be included in planning and coordination.

If your neighborhood has already registered through the national website, notify the sheriff’s office to ensure you’re included in local outreach efforts.

The deadline to register your neighborhood event locally is Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Some of this year’s registered neighborhoods include:

Bay Ridge Estates • Birch Way • Breton Bay • Cecil Mills • Cedar Cove • Country Lakes • Forrest Way • Golden Beach • Heard’s Estates • Hickory Hills • Hollywood Shores • Leonard’s Freehold • Leonard’s Grant • Lexington Village • Lord Calvert • Meadow Lake • Meadows at Town Run • Myrtle Point • New Hope Lane • Nicolet Park • Spring Valley • St. Joseph’s • Town Creek • Westbury • Wicomico Shores • Wildewood • Woodmore

To register or to let the sheriff’s office know you’ve signed up nationally, go to www.firstsheriff.com/community/national-night-out or email [email protected].