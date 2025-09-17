Get Ready for ’26 Jr. Science, Humanities Symposium

Students, want to compete in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium but don’t know where to begin? The Patuxent Partnership has the information to get you started.

You’re invited to join students across America as they strive for greatness in the nation’s premier, high-caliber research competition. Find information for regional JSHS events here.

Use the Find Your Region tool to determine your competition region, then bookmark the page to check back for updates. JSHS regions cover all 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Department of Defense schools in Europe and the Pacific. Students are expected to compete in their home region.

The JSHS experience starts with a regional symposium. Partner universities and organizations provide a variety of activities in their areas at no cost for STEM students and invite educators and those who champion them as volunteers. Students must be US citizens or legal permanent residents of the US or a US territory to participate in JSHS.

The rules of the competition have been updated for 2026 here. Review the rules and download the statement of outside assistance to work on as research is conducted.

Other STEM Opportunities for Students

Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship-for-Service Program applications are open. The SMART program is a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics tudents funded by the DoD. Learn more here.

Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program applications are open. SEAP offers high school students an eight-week paid summer research project at various Department of the Navy laboratories. Learn more and apply here.

eCYBERMISSION registration is open. eCYBERMISSION is an online STEM competition for students in grades 6-9. Each team needs 2-4 students, an adult team adviser, and a community problem to explore or try to solve. Learn more here.

AFRL Scholars applications will open on October 10. Selected interns gain valuable hands-on experiences working with full-time AFRL scientists and engineers on cutting-edge research and technology and are able to contribute to unique, research-based projects. Learn more here.

