Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, February 26, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Health Department, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County NAACP No. 7025 and the Minority Outreach Coalition of St. Mary’s County, is launching a new local Get Out the Vax campaign.

Get Out the Vax is a partnership to get information about COVID-19 vaccine to minority residents, better understand and address concerns community members may have about vaccination, and support the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in St. Mary’s.

The health department, St. Mary’s County NAACP, and the MOC will host a Get Out the Vax virtual community forum at 2 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021, to provide information on local vaccination efforts and to discuss the importance of health equity as it relates to the COVID-19 vaccine. All community members are welcome to participate – the forum will be streamed live online via the:

St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025 YouTube Channel

St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025 Facebook Page

St. Mary’s County Health Department Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/SMCHealthDepartment/

For more information on Get Out the Vax, please contact either the:

St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025 at 301-863-3011 or stmarysnaacp@gmail.com

Minority Outreach Coalition at 240-538-5681 or mocstmarys@gmail.com

“We’ve seen the numbers and understand that minorities have not received the vaccine at the rates that reflect our county’s population, infection rate, or death rate. We are working with our community and partner organizations like the Health Department to correct this disconnect by attacking barriers to receiving vaccination and addressing possible vaccine hesitancy,” said William Hall, St. Mary’s County NAACP president.

“If you get the spot – take the shot,” encourages Nathaniel Scroggins, MOC Director.

“We know that this pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities when it comes to COVID-related illness and death,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Our public health team is grateful for this partnership with our local Minority Outreach Coalition and NAACP chapter to make sure our community members have the vaccine information they need from sources they trust.”

For more information about local COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department website. For more information on SMCHD efforts to advance health equity, please visit www.smchd.org/equity.