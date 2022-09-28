Get MD ID @ Lex Park Library 10/12
The Maryland Department of Transportation will be at the Lexington Park Library on Oct. 12, 2022, from 9 am to 2 pm to issue State Identification Cards.
MDOT will be offering an opportunity to:
- Obtain a Maryland State ID
- Review Driver Records
- Answer Questions about services.
What you can expect:
- One on one services
- Confidential consultation
- Quick and efficient delivery
What you need to bring to help obtain Your Maryland ID Card:
- Proof of age and identity: Birth Certificate
- Proof of Social Security: Social Security Card.
- Two proofs of address or a letter from a shelter.
The Department of Social Services will be at this Resource Day to provide needed documents.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be helped on a first come basis when an open slot is available. Call 301-863-8188 for assistance.