GAO to F-35 JPO: Fix Critical Issues

The F-35 fighter jet is cruising toward the end of its development phase, but a GAO report warns DoD not to move to full-rate production until it’s certain all critical technical issues have been resolved, reports Defense News.

It will be a “bumpy road” to the nuclear negotiations with North Korea later this month, DefSec Jim Mattis warns, telling his South Korean and Japanese counterparts they must maintain a strong defensive stance so the diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength, reports Military Times. As Trump prepares to meet with Kim Jong Un on June 12, a growing list of foreign leaders is trying to influence the results, reports Politico, including Russian President Putin, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

China has released images of a new unmanned, stealth-fighter-style jet — the Dark Sword — and they present a look into how close Beijing has come to unseating the US as the dominant military air power, reports Business Insider. Dark Sword has a low observable configuration that differs drastically from more common flying-wing advanced unmanned aircraft designs, reports The Drive.

The space race became a quiet one when it was filled with government contractors and public companies running the show, reports The Street. But with the emergence of several privately funded companies, like Space X and Blue Origin, the space race is starting to get a lot more interesting.

A new GAO report finds that patients using the Veterans Affairs Choice program to avoid long wait times at department medical centers may still face months-long delays before seeing a doctor, reports Military Times.

The US Navy isn’t keeping close track of how many days service members assigned to ships and boats are spending at sea, reports Navy Times. It appears to be a widespread issue across the DoD. Navy Times also took a look at the busiest ships, subs, and squadrons.

This year marks the 74th anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 — most commonly known as D-Day, reports Defense.gov. US service members from 20 units in Europe and the US will participate in events in almost 40 locations throughout the Normandy region of France.

Social Security is sliding toward insolvency by 2034, reports The Washington Times. Social Security will spend more than it collects this year, the program’s trustees said, marking the first time in more than 35 years that it will run an annual deficit. Medicare also needs changes or it will be exhausted by 2026, reports UPI.

India pledges to eliminate all single-use plastic in the country by the year 2022, reports UPI. Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan announced the ambitious commitment to combat disposable plastic and “achieve the India of our dreams” by banning single-use plastic in all Indian states in honor of World Environment Day, according to the United Nations.

Video: An insider’s look at joint F-35B training, reports Defense News.

Boeing has been awarded a DoD contract for advanced airborne sensors on the P-8A Poseidon, reports Defense News. The contract, from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, was announced June 4.

Contracts:

American Electronics Inc., California, Maryland (N00421-18-D-0035); American Technology Solutions International Corp., Fredericksburg, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0049); Aviation Systems Engineering Co., Lexington Park, Maryland (N00421-18-D-0037); Credence Management Solutions LLC, Vienna, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0051); Cydecor Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0039); Davis Defense Group Inc., Stafford, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0038); Eagle Systems Inc., California, Maryland (N00421-18-D-0034); FEDITC, Rockville, Maryland (N00421-18-D-0053); Ironclad Technology Services LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0047); NikSoft Systems Corp., Reston, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0040); Precise Systems, Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland (N00421-18-D-0044); Qi Tech LLC, McLean, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0052); RBC Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0033); Research and Engineering Development LLC, California, Maryland (N00421-18-D-0041); Rollout Systems LLC, California, Maryland (N00421-18-D-0050); Spectrum Comm Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0045); Synectic Solutions Inc., Oxnard, California (N00421-18-D-0036); Technology and Management International LLC, Toms River, New Jersey (N00421-18-D-0046); Tekla Research Inc., Dumfries, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0042); The Columbia Group Inc., Washington, District of Columbia (N00421-18-D-0043); and Trident Technologies LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (N00421-18-D-0048), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost reimbursable line items to provide program management support services for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). Services to be provided include leading, facilitating, and ensuring the strategic planning, implementation, coordination, integration, and evaluation of programmatic activities and administrative systems for NAVAIR managed programs program executive offices. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $960,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVAIR Patuxent River, Maryland, commuting area and is expected to be completed in June 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; 84 offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing JPO, Amarillo, Texas, is being awarded $47,385,038 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F0016 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This delivery order procures non-recurring engineering, production, supportability, and management necessary to facilitate the incorporation of optimized wiring and structural improvements on the nacelle into the V-22 production line and via forced retrofit at the depot level of maintenance for previously delivered V-22 aircraft. The effort addresses all non-recurring activities through the critical design review, to include the delivery, installation, validation, and any defined testing of one nacelle ship set. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (84 percent); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (5 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (4 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (4 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force) funds in the amount of $47,385,038 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This delivery order combines purchases for the Navy ($40,184,366; 85 percent); and Air Force ($7,200,672; 15 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Science Application International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $17,221,542 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. This is one of six contracts awarded. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $44,002,537. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020. If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eight offers were received and six were selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0307).

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $16,446,968 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. This is one of six contracts awarded. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $42,337,089. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020. If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eight offers were received and six were selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0303).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $15,685,313 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. This is one of six contracts awarded. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $40,390,464. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020. If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eight offers were received and six were selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0305).

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $15,651,710 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. This is one of six contracts awarded. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $40,350,075. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020. If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eight offers were received and six were selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0304).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $14,991,699 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract for engineering services to provide development, technical, management and engineering services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. This is one of six contracts awarded. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. This two-year contract includes one, three-year option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $38,793,471. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and work is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020. If the option is exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 5, 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-17-R-0494 and publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Eight offers were received and six were selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-18-D-0306).

Agile Defense Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $30,414,981 modification (P00033) to previously awarded task order HR0011-15-F-0002 for unclassified information technology services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $128,910,392 from $98,495,411. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of June 2019. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $12,042,734 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 4, 2018).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $7,161,765 modification (P00001) to a five-year base contract (SPEAX-17-D-9409) with one five-year option period adding 97 consumable and depot-level repairable national stock numbers for various weapon systems. This is a requirements-type contract. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $20,894,236 from $13,732,471. Locations of performance are Maryland, Georgia, Texas, New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey, with an April 19, 2022, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia.

