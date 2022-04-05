Funds Available for Food, Shelter Programs

St. Mary’s County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Nation Shelter Board Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The award amounts St. Mary’s County will receive are $86,833 (Phase ARPA-R) and $28,221 (Phase 39).

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide.

The national board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of representatives of state and local government agencies, local community organizations and service providers, and advocates for the homeless will determine how the funds awarded to St. Mary’s County are to be distributed amount the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an account system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public and private voluntary agencies interested in applying for the program funds should fill out and return an application by April 15 to Larissa Dickens at [email protected]. Call 301-863-7361.

A local board planning meeting is scheduled for 10 am Wednesday April 20, at 21155 Lexwood Drive in Lexington Park.

All applications must be received by April 15, 2022, to be considered for funding.