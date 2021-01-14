French Navy to Purchase Three E-2Ds

France became the second international customer of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye last month with a signed Letter of Offer and Acceptance to procure three E-2D aircraft from the US Navy, for a maximum value of $2 billion.

“The E-2/C-2 program office is looking forward to continuing a longstanding partnership with France and beginning a new chapter with the E-2D,” said CAPT Pete Arrobio, program manager of the E-2/C-2 Airborne Command & Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231), at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. “This procurement will increase interoperability among the US fleet and international partners.”

The three E-2Ds are scheduled to be delivered by 2028 and will replace the three existing E-2C Hawkeyes of the French Navy, Marine Nationale.

The E-2D AHE, produced by Northrop Grumman, represents a two-generation leap in technology compared to its predecessor, the E-2C Hawkeye. The aircraft features a state-of-the-art radar and upgraded aircraft systems that improve supportability and increase readiness. The centerpiece of the E-2D AHE is the APY-9 radar system, designed specifically to provide enhanced surveillance detection and tracking capability against advanced threat aircraft and cruise missile systems in the overland, littoral, and open ocean environments. With the addition of aerial refueling capabilities, the E-2D remains the most advanced command and control platform in the world.

The French Navy becomes the second international customer of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. The Japan Air Self Defense Force also has purchased 13 E-2D aircraft.

The article was provided by NAVAIR News.