Free Financial Risk Workshop Offered Nonprofits

Christa Hood, CPA, Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC

Christa Hood, CPA, and Jenna Frosio, CPA, of Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC will lead a free, virtual workshop for nonprofits to learn about financial risks for nonprofits and ways to reduce those risks.

Protecting Your Organization Virtual Workshop will be held Thursday, July 23, from 9 to 10:30 am, sponsored by the Nonprofit Institute at CSM. Registration is open on the institute’s website.

This free workshop outlines the many forms of financial risk that nonprofits face and practical means to address these risks. Actions that can threaten an organization’s charitable status and a board’s obligation to carry out its fiduciary responsibilities will be covered.

Executive directors, financial managers, and nonprofit board members will benefit from this learning experience.

Ms. Hood is an Audit Principal with Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, joining the Southern Maryland firm from a CPA firm in Northern Virginia. Her MBA is from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She became a Certified Public Accountant in 2007. and began her public accounting career in 2004. She selected auditing as her preferred field. She currently manages numerous audits, reviews, compilations, as well as other attestation engagements for a variety of nonprofit and commercial clients.

In addition to these engagements, Ms. Hood provides business and QuickBooks consulting services, tax preparation services, and has served as temporary controller to Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, clients. She is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor, and is a member in good standing with the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms. Frosio is the Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, Manager for Accounting, Auditing and Tax department. Her experience includes performing financial statement engagements, preparation of tax returns for businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations, as well as managing the books for a handful of business client.

The Nonprofit Institute at CSM is Southern Maryland’s comprehensive resource for nonprofit organizations, offering programming and consultation to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success in fulfilling their missions.

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, have two full-service offices located in Leonardtown, MD, at 23507 Hollywood Road, PO Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671; and in La Plata, MD, at 105 Centennial St., Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780

