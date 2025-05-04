Forum: AI for Smart Manufacturing Productivity

An AI for Smart Manufacturing Productivity Forum will be held from 1 to 6pm Tuesday, May 13, at the University of Maryland A. James Clark Hall in College Park. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The roundtable discussion is organized by the Maryland Department of Commerce in collaboration with the University of Maryland, College Park to introduce AI for manufacturing and discuss the critical issues we are facing in AI for industrial productivity improvement.

Tentative Agenda

1pm Opening Remarks and Introduction

Ricardo Benn, Deputy Secretary, Maryland Department of Commerce

Samuel Graham, Dean of Engineering, University of Maryland

Mike Galiazzo, Ph.D., President, Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland (RMI)

Speaker: Jay Lee, Ph.D., Clark Distinguished Professor and Director of Industrial AI Center, University of Maryland, College Park

Moderator: Benjamin McGlaughlin, Manufacturing Program Manager, Maryland Department of Commerce

Panelists:

Jay Lee, Ph.D., University of Maryland, College Park

Babu Suresh, Clark Distinguished Professor, Department of Materials, University of Maryland

Adam Porter, Executive Director, Fraunhofer USA Center MidAtlantic, and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Maryland

3:30-4:30 pm Roundtable Discussion on AI – Small to Medium Sized Enterprises (SME) Panel

Moderator: Michael Kelleher, Executive Director, Maryland MEP

Panelists:

George Tunis, Chairman & CEO, Hardwire, LLC

Chris Liang, IBM

Dan Nagy, DOMAIN

Ken Malone, Executive Officer & Founder, Early Charm Ventures

4-4:30pm – Industrial AI Foundry – Dan Nagy, DOMAIN

4:30-5pm – Question & Answer Session

5-6pm – Happy Hour & Networking

(Pixabay.com photo by DeltaWorks)