Forum: AI for Smart Manufacturing Productivity
An AI for Smart Manufacturing Productivity Forum will be held from 1 to 6pm Tuesday, May 13, at the University of Maryland A. James Clark Hall in College Park. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.
The roundtable discussion is organized by the Maryland Department of Commerce in collaboration with the University of Maryland, College Park to introduce AI for manufacturing and discuss the critical issues we are facing in AI for industrial productivity improvement.
Tentative Agenda
- 1pm Opening Remarks and Introduction
Ricardo Benn, Deputy Secretary, Maryland Department of Commerce
Samuel Graham, Dean of Engineering, University of Maryland
Mike Galiazzo, Ph.D., President, Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland (RMI)
- 1:30-2:15 pm Introduction of AI for Manufacturing Productivity
Speaker: Jay Lee, Ph.D., Clark Distinguished Professor and Director of Industrial AI Center, University of Maryland, College Park
- 2:15-3:15 pm Roundtable Discussion – AI for AI (Actual Implementation)
Moderator: Benjamin McGlaughlin, Manufacturing Program Manager, Maryland Department of Commerce
Panelists:
Jay Lee, Ph.D., University of Maryland, College Park
Babu Suresh, Clark Distinguished Professor, Department of Materials, University of Maryland
Adam Porter, Executive Director, Fraunhofer USA Center MidAtlantic, and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Maryland
- 3:15- 3:30 pm Break
- 3:30-4:30 pm Roundtable Discussion on AI – Small to Medium Sized Enterprises (SME) Panel
Moderator: Michael Kelleher, Executive Director, Maryland MEP
Panelists:
George Tunis, Chairman & CEO, Hardwire, LLC
Chris Liang, IBM
Dan Nagy, DOMAIN
Ken Malone, Executive Officer & Founder, Early Charm Ventures
- 3:45-4pm Break
- 4-4:30pm – Industrial AI Foundry – Dan Nagy, DOMAIN
- 4:30-5pm – Question & Answer Session
- 5-6pm – Happy Hour & Networking
Join the waitlist here.