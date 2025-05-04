May 4, 2025

Forum: AI for Smart Manufacturing Productivity

An AI for Smart Manufacturing Productivity Forum will be held from 1 to 6pm Tuesday, May 13, at the University of Maryland A. James Clark Hall in College Park. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The roundtable discussion is organized by the Maryland Department of Commerce in collaboration with the University of Maryland, College Park to introduce AI for manufacturing and discuss the critical issues we are facing in AI for industrial productivity improvement.

Tentative Agenda

  • 1pm Opening Remarks and Introduction
    Ricardo Benn, Deputy Secretary, Maryland Department of Commerce
    Samuel Graham, Dean of Engineering, University of Maryland
    Mike Galiazzo, Ph.D., President, Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland (RMI)
  • 1:30-2:15 pm Introduction of AI for Manufacturing Productivity
    Speaker: Jay Lee, Ph.D., Clark Distinguished Professor and Director of Industrial AI Center, University of Maryland, College Park
  • 2:15-3:15 pm Roundtable Discussion – AI for AI (Actual Implementation)
    Moderator: Benjamin McGlaughlin, Manufacturing Program Manager, Maryland Department of Commerce
    Panelists:
    Jay Lee, Ph.D., University of Maryland, College Park
    Babu Suresh, Clark Distinguished Professor, Department of Materials, University of Maryland
    Adam Porter, Executive Director, Fraunhofer USA Center MidAtlantic, and Professor of Computer Science at the University of Maryland
  • 3:15- 3:30 pm Break
  • 3:30-4:30 pm Roundtable Discussion on AI – Small to Medium Sized Enterprises (SME) Panel
    Moderator: Michael Kelleher, Executive Director, Maryland MEP
    Panelists:
    George Tunis, Chairman & CEO, Hardwire, LLC
    Chris Liang, IBM
    Dan Nagy, DOMAIN
    Ken Malone, Executive Officer & Founder, Early Charm Ventures
  • 3:45-4pm Break
  • 4-4:30pm – Industrial AI Foundry – Dan Nagy, DOMAIN
  • 4:30-5pm – Question & Answer Session
  • 5-6pm – Happy Hour & Networking

