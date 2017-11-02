Fort Meade Breaks Ground on Cyberspace Facility

A groundbreaking is scheduled today, Nov. 2, for a cyberspace facility at Fort Meade, reports Air Force Times. The new building will provide operational and command space for missions aligned to the State of Maryland, National Security Agency and the US Cyber Command. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will give the keynote address.

Senators briefed this week by senior Navy officials heard that judgment and training mistakes were blamed 17 sailors deaths in a pair of collisions with commercial ships this summer, reports Military Times. Lawmakers’ concerns are force readiness issues and whether adequate funding is being given to mission demands on the naval force.

The US needs to spend $1.2 trillion in the next 30 years to modernize and maintain its nuclear weapons, according to a new government estimate, reports Military Times. The report, released by the Congressional Budget Office, said the $1.2 trillion in 2017 dollars includes $800 billion to operate and sustain existing forces and $400 billion to modernize them through 2046.

For the second year in a row, Military Times expands its traditional Veterans Day coverage to the entire month of November, putting service members past and present in the spotlight. During Veterans Month 2017, Military Times published a special report honoring all who have served. The military exchanges have been ramping up their stock and shoring up their websites’ capability as they prepare to launch the veterans online shopping benefit Nov. 11, potentially opening their online, tax-free stores to millions of new customers.

José Andrés fed Puerto Rico, and that could change how aid is given, reports The New York Times. Since he hit the ground five days after the hurricane devastated the island of 3.4 million Sept. 20, he has built a network of kitchens, supply chains and delivery services that as of Monday have served more than 2.2 million warm meals and sandwiches. No other single agency — not the Red Cross, the Salvation Army nor any government entity — has fed more people freshly cooked food since the hurricane, or done it in such a nurturing way.

House Republicans rushing to finish a far-reaching tax cut package by Thanksgiving conceded a one-day delay. The GOP now says the tax bill will be released today, Thursday, as lawmakers scramble to reach a consensus on how to restructure the nation’s tax laws. A hectic, confusing day preceded the late-night bill postponement with the timing of corporate rate and SALT deductions in question, as reported by Bloomberg.

DoD says the war on terror has cost America $250 million a day for 16 years, reports International Business Times.

Senate Democrats are weighing whether to use their ultimate leverage — the threat of a government shutdown in December — in their bid to protect hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers from possible deportation, reports Politico. “It’d be very difficult for me to support the end-of-the-year bill, whatever that may be, if DACA has not been taken care of,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said.

A high flying drone with a wingspan longer than that of a Boeing 737 will be the newest way for the Navy to monitor the seas, reports the Los Angeles Times. The first operational MQ-4C Triton drone will be delivered next week at Point Magu Naval Station. They will be tested there before deployment to Guam next year.

Supervisor support can double employees satisfaction and trust, Govexec reports on a new survey from the American Psychological Association.

Contracts:

Intelligent Decisions Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, has been awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide brand name hardware along with brand name or equal information technology agnostic parts and accessories. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Ashburn, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2017 revolving funds in the amount of $45,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-18-F-0004).

Tennessee Apparel Corp.,* Tullahoma, Tennessee (W911QY-18-D-0177); Tracerco, Pasadena, Texas (W911QY-18-D-0178); Metabiota Inc.,* San Francisco, California (W911QY-18-D-0174); Veteran Technologists Corp.,* doing business as VetTCorp, Baltimore, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0176); Research International Inc.,* Monroe, Washington (W911QY-18-D-0175); InnovaPrep LLC,* Drexel, Missouri (W911QY-18-D-0173); Integrated Solutions for Systems Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (W911QY-18-D-0082); Camber Corp.; Huntsville, Alabama (W911QY-18-D-0032); Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W911QY-18-D-0156); L-3 Communications Sonoma EO Inc., Santa Rosa, California (W911QY-18-D-0095); Terratracker Inc.,* Livermore, California (W911QY-18-D-0157); Hikino Associates LLC, doing business as Intelesense Technologies,* Fremont, California (W911QY-18-D-0076); Rapiscan Laboratories Inc., doing business as Rapiscan Systems, Sunnyvale, California (W911QY-18-D-0134); Lockheed Martin Corp., Palo Alto, California (W911QY-18-D-0099); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California (W911QY-18-D-0123); Gentex Corp.,* Rancho Cucamonga, California (W911QY-18-D-0066); Hamilton Sundstrand Space Systems International Inc., Pomona, California (W911QY-18-D-0073); Design West Technologies Inc.,* Tustin, California (W911QY-18-D-0050); Innovative Algorithms LLC,* San Diego, California (W911QY-18-D-0080); L3 Technologies Inc., doing business as Linkabit Division, San Diego, California (W911QY-18-D-0096); Spectral Labs Inc.,* San Diego, California (W911QY-18-D-0146); Mountain Horse LLC,* Colorado Springs, Colorado (W911QY-18-D-0114); Image Insight Inc.,* East Hartford, Connecticut (W911QY-18-D-0078); Owlstone Inc.,* Norwalk, Connecticut (W911QY-18-D-0121); UTS Systems LLC,* Fort Walton Beach, Florida (W911QY-18-D-0161); AeroClave LLC,* Maitland, Florida (W911QY-18-D-0005); IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida (W911QY-18-D-0077); Alakai Defense Systems Inc.,* Largo, Florida (W911QY-18-D-0007); People, Technology and Processes LLC,* Lakeland, Florida (W911QY-18-D-0126); Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (W911QY-18-D-0067); Mirion Technologies (MGPI) Inc., Smyrna, Georgia (W911QY-18-D-0111); Spectrum Photonics Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W911QY-18-D-0148); W.S. Darley and Co.,* Itasca, Illinois (W911QY-18-D-0165); Alion Science and Technology Corp., Burr Ridge, Illinois (W911QY-18-D-0008); Veteran Corps of America,* O’Fallon, Illinois (W911QY-18-D-0163); Avatar Computing Inc.,* Worcester, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0021); Block Mems LLC,* Marlborough, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0026); Engility Corp., doing business as TASC, Andover, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0056); Physical Sciences Inc.,* Andover, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0129); Symetrica Inc., Maynard, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0153); Clear Scientific LLC,* Cambridge, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0039); Bruker Detection Corp., Billerica, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0031); The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc., doing business as Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0034); 908 Devices Inc.,* Boston, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0002); Ginkgo Bioworks Inc.,* Boston, Massachusetts (W911QY-18-D-0068); Altus LLC,* Darlington, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0009); Federal Resources Supply Co., doing business as Federal Resources,* Stevensville, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0060); Kiple Acquisition Science Technology Logistics Engineering Inc.,* Forest Hill, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0092); James M. Moratis, doing business as Convergence,* Bel Air, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0113); T2S LLC,* Whiteford, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0154); 4LOC Affiliates,* Belcamp, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0001); Chimera Enterprises International Inc., doing business as Chimera Enterprises International-Division,* Edgewood, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0038); Dave Wheatley Enterprises Inc.,* Belcamp, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0045); L2 Defense Inc.,* Edgewood, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0094); Lufburrow and Co. Inc.,* Havre De Grace, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0101); SciTech Services Inc.,* Havre De Grace, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0139); Smiths Detection Inc., Edgewood, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0143); SURVICE Engineering Company LLC,* Belcamp, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0152); Anthem Engineering LLC,* Elkridge, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0012); Murtech Inc.,* Glen Burnie, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0116); Science and Engineering Services LLC, Columbia, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0136); Defense Architecture Systems Inc.,* Oxon Hill, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0049); URS Federal Services Inc., an AECOM Co., Germantown, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0160); Brimrose Technology Corp.,* Sparks, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0028); BrookPoint Solutions LLC,* Monkton, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0029); Comprehensive Consulting Solutions LLC,* Columbia, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0040); Leverege LLC,* Woodbine, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0098); Phoenix Operations Group LLC,* Woodbine, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0128); Gryphon Scientific, LLC,* Takoma Park, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0070); IvySys Technologies LLC,* Silver Spring, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0086); Mele Associates Inc.,* Rockville, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0106); Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC,* Rockville, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0108); Tunnell Government Services Inc.,* Bethesda, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0159); Zeteo Tech LLC,* Sykesville, Maryland (W911QY-18-D-0169); Avon Protection Systems Inc., Cadillac, Michigan (W911QY-18-D-0022); H3D,* An Arbor, Michigan (W911QY-18-D-0072); Asynchrony Solutions Inc., St. Louis, Missouri (W911QY-18-D-0018); Production Products Manufacturing and Sales Co. Inc.,* St. Louis, Missouri (W911QY-18-D-0131); MRI Glogal, Kansas City, Missouri (W911QY-18-D-0115); Innovative Emergency Management Inc.,* Morrisville, North Carolina (W911QY-18-D-0081); Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems Inc., doing business as Chemring Detection Systems, Charlotte, North Carolina (W911QY-18-D-0035); Radiation Safety and Control Services Inc.,* Stratham, New Hampshire (W911QY-18-D-0133); Banc 3 Inc.,* Princeton, New Jersey (W911QY-18-D-0024); Applied Research Associates Inc., doing business as ARA, Albuquerque, New Mexico (W911QY-18-D-0014); Kestrel Corp.,* Albuquerque, New Mexico (W911QY-18-D-0091); Yamasato, Fujiwara, Higa and Associates Inc., doing business as Aquila,* Albuquerque, New Mexico (W911QY-18-D-0168); SRC Inc., North Syracuse, New York (W911QY-18-D-0149); Avarint LLC,* Buffalo, New York (W911QY-18-D-0020); Cubrc Inc., Buffalo, New York (W911QY-18-D-0041); Avox Systems Inc., Lancaster, New York (W911QY-18-D-0023); Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio (W911QY-18-D-0025); Celina Tent Inc.,* Celina, Ohio (W911QY-18-D-0033); Guild Associates Inc.,* Dublin, Ohio (W911QY-18-D-0071); HDT Expeditionary Systems Inc., Solon, Ohio (W911QY-18-D-0075); FLIR Detection Inc., Stillwater, Oklahoma (W911QY-18-D-0062); Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania (W911QY-18-D-0125); Data Systems Analysts Inc., Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania (W911QY-18-D-0044); Mesh Inc.,* Oxford, Pennsylvania (W911QY-18-D-0107); Maritime Planning Associates Inc.,* Newport, Rhode Island (W911QY-18-D-0105); ISHPI Information Technologies Inc.,* Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (W911QY-18-D-0084); Advanced Measurement Technology Inc., doing business as AMETEK, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W911QY-18-D-0003); Nucsafe Inc.,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W911QY-18-D-0119); Omega Consultants Inc.,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W911QY-18-D-0120); PHDS Co.,* Knoxville, Tennessee (W911QY-18-D-0127); Signature Science LLC, Austin, Texas (W911QY-18-D-0142); Man-Machine Systems Assessment Inc.,* El Paso, Texas (W911QY-18-D-0102); ReadyOne Industries Inc., El Paso, Texas (W911QY-18-D-0135); Chenega Support Services LLC, San Antonio, Texas (W911QY-18-D-0036); Southwest Research Institute, doing business as SWRI, San Antonio, Texas (W911QY-18-D-0145); Eniwetok Group LLC, Richardson,* Texas (W911QY-18-D-0057); Inflowlogistics LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W911QY-18-D-0079); Global Consulting International Inc.,* Salt Lake City, Utah (W911QY-18-D-0069); Visionary Products Inc., doing business as VPI Technology Group,* Draper, Utah, (W911QY-18-D-0164); American Type Culture Collection, Manassas, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0010); Joint Research and Development Inc.,* Stafford, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0088); LTC Solutions LLC,* Stafford, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0100); Manufacturing Techniques Inc., doing business as MTEQ,* Kilmarnock, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0104); MLT Systems LLC,* Stafford, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0112); PAE National Security Solutions LLC, Fredericksburg, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0122); Patricio Enterprises Inc.,* Stafford, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0124); Web Business Solutions Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0166); Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing business as ADS Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0019); Kalman & Co. Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0090); Science and Technology Corp.,* Hampton, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0137); ITL LLC, doing business as ITL Solutions,* Hampton, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0085); Dynovis Inc.,* Richmond, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0054); Manta Solutions,* Charlottesville, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0103); SigmaRiver Inc.,* Front Royal, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0141); TriMech Services LLC,* Glen Allen, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0158); Advanced Technology Systems Co. Inc.,* McLean, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0004); Analytic Services Inc., doing business as ANSER, Falls Church, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0011); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0015); Arktis Detection Systems Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0017); Cherokee Information Services Inc., doing business as CIS,* Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0037); Culmen International LLC,* Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0042); DCS Corp.,* Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0047); Excet Inc.,* Springfield, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0059); Miracle Systems LLC,* Arlington, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0110); Sentel Corp.,* Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0140); Subsystems Technologies Inc.,* Arlington, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0151); Tauri Group LLC,* Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0155); General Dynamics-OTS Inc., Marion, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0065); Applied Integrity Consulting LLC,* Leesburg, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0013); Domain X Technologies LLC,* Chantilly, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0051); Domenix Corp., doing business as Relevant Technology,* Chantilly, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0052); Edmond Scientific Co., doing business as ESC,* Chantilly, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0055); First Line Technology LLC,* Chantilly, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0061); Integrity Consulting Engineering & Security Solutions LLC, Purcellville, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0083); Noblis ESI LLC,* Chantilly, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0117); Polimaster Inc.,* Sterling, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0130); Venesco and LRRI JV LLC,* Chantilly, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0162); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0027); BRTRC Federal Solutions Inc.,* Vienna, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0030); D&G Support Services LLC,* Woodbridge, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0043); Davis-Paige Management Systems LLC,* Annandale, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0046); Decision Sciences International Corp.,* Herndon, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0048); Dynamis Inc.,* Fairfax, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0053); Ensco Inc.,* Falls Church, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0058); GAP Solutions Inc.,* Herndon, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0063); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0064); Harris Corp., doing business as Exelis,* Herndon, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0074); J.G.W. (International); LTD.,* Reston, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0087); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0097); MicroHealth LLC,* Vienna, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0109); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., doing business as Northrop Grumman Information Systems, Herndon, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0118); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0138); SourceAmerica, Vienna, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0144); Spectral Sensor Solutions,* LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0147); Xator Corp.,* Reston, Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0167); and STS International Inc.,* Berkeley Springs, West Virginia (W911QY-18-D-0150), will share in an $8,276,161,000 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive, and fixed-price-redetermination) contract for Joint Enterprise Research, Development, Acquisition and Production and Procurement program to support research and development of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives defense systems, capabilities, equipment, supplies and material. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 178 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 3, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Natick, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

ENSCO, Inc., Aerospace Sciences and Engineering, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $20,110,863 modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (FA8806-17-C-0001) for Range and Network division system engineering and integration. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California; and Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, with an expected completion date of Oct. 31, 2018. Fiscal year 2018 space procurement; operations and maintenance; and research, development, test, and evaluation funds are being obligated at time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded $50,000,000 for modification P00020 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (W15QKN-15-D-0001) to exercise an option for logistics support for multiple foreign military sales customers in support of the Logistics Management Integration Department (AIR-6.6). Work will be performed at various locations within and outside the continental US, and is expected to be completed in October 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, California, was awarded $10,779,692 for modification P00012 to a previously awarded cost-plus incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-16-C-0015) to provide support for technical engineering services, design and development engineering, component and full scale test and evaluation engineering, and tactical underwater launcher hardware production to support the development and production of the common missile compartment. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (55 percent); Ridgecrest, California (20 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (10 percent); Bangor, Washington (5 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (5 percent); Barrow-In-Furness, England (2 percent); New London, Connecticut (1 percent); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (1 percent); and Arlington, Virginia (1 percent), and work is expected to be completed September 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,000,000; United Kingdom funding in the amount of $2,164,692, and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $615,000 are being obligated on this award and funds in the amount of $615,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2017)

Mnemonics Inc., Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded a $10,043,841 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for the final phase of research and development services for Satellite, Avionics and Communications Systems. The total cumulative face value of this contract including all options, is $49,615 252. Work will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, and work is expected to be completed Oct. 31, 2018. If all options are exercised, work will continue through Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $150,000 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at end of current fiscal year. This contract was procured on the basis of other than full and open competition in accordance with statutory authority Title 10 US Code 2304(c) (1) – only one responsible source, as implemented by the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 -­ only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00l 73-18-C-6001).

*Small business

