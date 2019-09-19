Former NavSec Lehman Will Headline Luncheon

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, September 19, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Former Secretary of the Navy John F. Lehman Jr. will be in Lexington Park to attend a luncheon and book-signing on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. The AFCEA Southern Maryland chapter and The Patuxent Partnership will host the event.

Mr. Lehman will participate in a question-and-answer session and sign copies of his critically acclaimed book, “Oceans Ventured: Winning the Cold War at Sea,” at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 46900 S. Shangri La Drive.

Program agenda includes:

11:30 am – Lunch

Noon – Program begins

12:50 pm – Q & A

1 pm – Program concludes

1:10 pm – Book signing

2 pm – Conclusion

Cost of $20 will include registration, Mission BBQ buffet lunch, and gratuity. Late registration at the door will be $25. Register for the event here.

Tickets are on sale now and will continue until Oct. 8.

Signed books will be $25 at the luncheon. Other book copies can be purchased at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum gift store.

Corporate sponsorships are available for this special event at Blue ($400) and Gold ($1,000) levels. For more information, contact Barbara Ives at barbaraives3@gmail.com.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.