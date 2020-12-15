Food Basket Giveaway Dec. 22 in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 · Leave a Comment

LifeStyles of Maryland will distribute Christmas holiday food baskets December 21 and 22 in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

The drive-thru, contactless giveaways, on a first-come, first-served basis, will be held:

2 to 6 pm Monday, December 21, for Charles County residents at Middleton Hall at 4045 Renner Road, Waldorf.

Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, for St. Mary’s County residents at Oasis Victory Church at 21779 Tulagi Place, Lexington Park. Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Must show ID with a St. Mary’s County address.

Calvert County families have already been identified.

Eligibility requirements: An adult must be present to accept the basket. One basket per household from any agency or organization. Identification needed to show an address that is located in the county where a basket is being picked up.

For more information, call 866-293-0623 or email jball@lifestylesofmd.org.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page. 301-863-7700; ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org