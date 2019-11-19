Focus Growing in Middle East on UAVs

There is a strong focus on imports for unmanned aerial vehicles in the Middle East, reports AINonline. Nations there are looking at a mix of US, Russian, and Chinese suppliers of UAVs.

The US and South Korea have postponed a joint military exercise in an “act of goodwill” toward North Korea, DefSec Mark Esper said Sunday. Mr. Esper said the postponement was not a concession to North Korea but rather an attempt to “keep the door open” to diplomacy to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear weapons, reports The Associated Press.

North Korea has said it is not “interested” in further meetings with the US, a day after President Donald Trump tweeted a message to the country’s leader Sunday saying “See you soon!” North Korean Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, posted by state news agency, KCNA, said: “I interpreted President Trump’s tweet on the 17th to signify a new DPRK-US summit” but “we are no longer interested in these meetings that are useless to us,” reports CNN.

DefSec Esper, noting that South Korea is a wealthy country, said it should increase how much it is contributing in host-nation support and pay more to help offset the cost of defense, reports Military Times. There are more than 28,000 US troops based in South Korea.

President Donald Trump is asking Japan to pay more to cover the cost of a continued US military presence in that country, reports Foreign Policy.

China wants to deploy aerial drones to hunt American submarines in the Pacific Ocean, reports The National Interest. It has been steadily making improvements to its anti-submarine warfare programs.

A Chinese aircraft carrier fleet passed near Taiwan over the weekend, reports Navy Times, prompting the island to scramble ships and jets to monitor the situation.

A fire last week on the amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima injured 11 sailors, reports Navy Times. The ship was docked at Naval Station Mayport in Florida.

The US partnership with Syrian Kurdish forces remains strong and focused on fighting the Islamic State group, reports Military Times, despite an expanding Turkish incursion into areas under Kurdish control.

Federal News Network reports the US Air Force is saying that its height restrictions for women isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker to become a pilot in the service. “In the last couple weeks alone we’ve gone out and we’ve tried to modify the language on the website, so instead we are saying we can accommodate a wide arrange of heights. If you’re interested, apply,” said Maj. Gen. Craig Willis, commander of the 19th Air Force.

A report from NASA’s Office of Inspector General reveals a ride on Boeing’s Starliner to the International Space Station will be way more expensive than a SpaceX trip in its Crew Dragon, reports Space.com. Read the report here.

The US Naval Academy hosted a recent panel discussion with three NASA astronauts who graduated from the academy, reports Capital Gazette. Lt. Kayla Barron, Capt. Kenneth Reightler, and Capt. Robert Curbeam talked about the space program and its long relationship with their alma mater.

Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV, marking the start of a slew of battery-powered vehicles coming from automakers during the next few years that industry analysts say will boost electric vehicle sales, reports The Associated Press.

Showtime plans to use numerous sites across Maryland to replicate the nation’s capital for shooting the pilot episode of a potential new series, “The President is Missing,” reports Patch. The pilot is based on the 2018 novel by the same title, which tells the story of an American president and a secret, world-threatening crisis. Filming is expected to begin in early 2020.

Contracts:

Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., Rockford, Illinois, is awarded a $10,075,122 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-19-C-0006). This modification exercises an option to procure non-recurring engineering and equipment for system integration lab activities in support of the V-22 aircraft Constant Frequency Generator Control Unit design improvement effort for the Navy, Air Force and the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Rockford, Illinois (96%); Patuxent River, Maryland (2%); and various locations within the continental US (2%), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $10,075,122 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($7,073,336; 70%); Air Force ($1,742,396; 17%); and the government of Japan ($1,259,390; 13%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $104,775,349 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract will provide engineering and technical services to support production, lifetime support engineering and in-service engineering for the radio communication system/command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems aboard Navy surface combatants and at associated shore sites. The shipboard efforts are focused primarily on Coast Guard 47 Class and Destroyer, Guided Missile 51 Class AEGIS ships but will be applied to all Navy ships, to include Coast Guard ships, subsurface vessels and non-combatants in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (30%); Patuxent River, Maryland (30%); Norfolk, Virginia (25%); Mayport, Florida (7%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (5%); and various locations within the continental US (3%), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0004).

CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colorado (N62470-13-D-6019); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (N62470-13-D-6020); Kellogg, Brown, and Root Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N62470-13-D-6021); and URS Group Inc., Morrisville, North Carolina (N62470-13-D-6022), are awarded a $92,000,000 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for global contingency construction projects. The work to be performed provides for the Navy, the Navy on behalf of the Department of Defense, and the Navy on behalf of other federal agencies when authorized, an immediate response for construction services. The construction and related engineering services would respond to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict, or projects with similar characteristics. Work will be predominately construction. The contractor, in support of the construction effort, may be required to provide initial base operating support services, which will be incidental to construction efforts. Work will be performed worldwide. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $1,058,000,000. The term of the contract is not to exceed 71 months with a completion date of May 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on subsequent modifications for work on existing individual task orders. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $41,514,235 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the Automated Data Capture System (ADCS) application and support services to U.S. Navy Fleet Readiness Centers at organization and depot level activities. The ADCS application captures data and information associated with integrated maintenance concept inspection results for all Navy and Marine Corps aircraft as well as inspection and configuration management of applicable aircraft engines. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (85%); Jacksonville, Florida (10%); North Island, California (3%); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (2%), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0005).

Turner Construction Co., New York, New York, is awarded a $17,500,000 modification for the negotiated changes to the firm-fixed-price construction contract for the Academic Center for Cyber Security Studies at the US Naval Academy. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $133,042,235. The work to be performed provides for all management, supervision, labor hours, training, equipment, materials, bonding, and insurance necessary for construction and commissioning of the Academic Center for Cyber Security Studies in accordance with Department of Defense unified facilities criteria. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, with a contract completion date of May 22, 2020. Fiscal 2017 military construction (Navy) in the amount of $17,500,000 will be obligated via award of modification number A00035. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-16-C-0156).

