Flying Cars Highlight Air Force Event

The terrafugia Flying Car @ the 2012 New York International Auto Show. Some rights reserved photo by Steve Cypher

Some 50 vendors of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft will strut their stuff next week to potential buyers across the US military services and government, reports Breaking Defense. At the April 27-May 1 Agility Prime program’s virtual event, the Air Force plans to demonstrate the potential utility of “flying cars.”

F-35 deliveries could slow down, as COVID-19 jolts Lockheed’s supply chain, reports Defense News.

Navy extends isolation for Roosevelt sailors, may delay ship departure, reports Politico, after crew members continued to test positive for the coronavirus even after their 14-day isolation period. Testing of 94% of the crew members has been completed, reports CNBC, with 710 total positive and 3,872 negative results; nine are currently being treated at the US Naval Hospital Guam, 42 sailors have recovered and one sailor died. A significant number of the Roosevelt crew tested positive but displayed no symptoms.

Again, Maryland finds an all-electric ferry alternative to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge isn’t feasible, reports Mass Transit Magazine. It would cost too much and there isn’t an all-electric ferry on the water today big enough for the job.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is pressured to re-open Chesapeake to boating, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Congress passes second GI Bill fix to protect student veterans from coronavirus losses, reports Military Times. The package heads to the White House to be signed into law in coming days. Legislation last month guaranteed vets no disruption in their education benefit payouts because of universities’ sudden switch to online learning.

The Space Force opens a 30-day window to apply May 1, reports Air Force Magazine. Applications are open to anyone in the DoD. Those who sign up are locked in for two years beginning in September, though some exceptions can be made.

The federal small business rescue actions have earned banks $10 billion in fees, reports NPR. All federally insured banks and credit unions could process the loans, which ranged from tens of thousands to $10 million. As processors for the SBA, banks received from 1% to 5% in fees for the transactions. Loans worth less than $350,000 brought in 5% in fees while loans worth anywhere from $2 million to $10 million brought in 1% in fees.

Monday night, President Donald Trump vowed to suspend immigration into the US during the coronavirus outbreak, reports Politico, but the plan unveiled Tuesday continues to permit hundreds of thousands of temporary employees, including farm workers, landscapers, and crab pickers into the country, as well as essential employees, including health care workers with immediate family in the US.

Female world leaders from New Zealand, Norway, Iceland, Germany, and Taiwan win recognition as voices of reason amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Washington Post reports they have drawn praise for effective messaging and decisive action, in stark contrast to the bombastic approaches of several prominent male leaders.

US warships enter a South China Sea hot spot, escalating tension with China, reports The New York Times. The move comes as a war of words between the US and China over the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. The America, an amphibious assault ship, and the Bunker Hill, a guided missile cruiser, entered contested waters off Malaysia.

The Associated Press reports the USNS Comfort hospital ship sent to NYC for COVIC-19 outbreak is no longer needed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed confidence that stresses on the hospital system are easing.

The Senate’s additional $484 billion approved for new coronavirus aid includes an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program ($60 billion specifically for community banks and smaller lenders and $75 billion for hospitals), $25 billion for testing, and $60 billion for emergency disaster loans and grants, reports The Hill.

American troops had only hours to react to Iranian ballistic missile attack, reports Military Times. “I said a prayer and asked God to guide my actions and protect my troops,” said Lt. Col. Staci Coleman, commander of 443 Air Expeditionary Squadron, at al-Asad air base in Iraq, said recounting Iran’s January ballistic missile strike.

Top Marine suspends its semi-annual fitness test, reports Marine Corps Times, for the current period.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, was awarded a $519,063,283 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract for the procurement of international Aegis fire control loop development, Solid State S-Band Radar Processing Group, tools and test equipment and spares for five new multi-mission frigates supporting the Aegis combat system (Baseline 9C.2). Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (72%); Verona, Wisconsin (6%); Mt. Laurel, New Jersey (5%); Ferrol, Spain (6%); Andover, Massachusetts (3%); Washington, District of Columbia (2%); Pleasanton, California (2%); Sunnyvale, California (1%); Rota, Spain (1%); Herndon, Virginia (1%); and Clearwater, Florida (1%), and is expected to be complete by April 2030. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Spain. FMS funding in the amount of $90,702,286 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with the authority from 10 US Code 2304(c)(4) (international agreement). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5105). (Awarded April 17, 2020)

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, is awarded a $78,211,055 modification under a firm-fixed-price contract to allot the second increment which provides for the construction of the VC-25B hangar complex at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The total contract amount after allotting these funds will be $298,211,055. Work will be performed in Camp Springs, Maryland, and provides for the construction of a hangar complex, an aircraft access taxiway/parking apron, associated lighting, engine run-up pads and a hydrant refueling system with storage tanks. Additional requirements include, but are not limited to, site preparation, wetland/stream mitigation, storm water management, a parking lot, and a fire detection and suppression system. Work is expected to be complete by April 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction, (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $78,211,055 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-19-C-0008).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $41,946,591 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5225 to exercise options for engineering services in support of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Systems. This modification includes purchases for the Navy (54%); and the government of Japan (46%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (83%); Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (10%); Syracuse, New York (6%); and Hauppauge, New York (1%). This option exercise is for Japan FMS; advanced capability build (ACB) engineering services; lab technician support; and integrated logistics support, production and engineering support of AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare (USW) Combat System Technical Insertion (TI)-20 systems. AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is the Surface Ship USW combat system with the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats. The contract is for development, integration and production of future ACB and TI baselines of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW Systems. Work is expected to be complete by May 2021. FMS Japan; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); 2020 other procurement (Navy); 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount $13,153,266 will be obligated at the time of award and funding in the amount of $184,698 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $33,806,558 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise and fund options for Navy equipment, production support, engineering services and required materials. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be complete by August 2030. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $33,806,558 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

ASR International Corp., doing business as ASR Management & Technical Services, Hauppauge, New York (N64498-20-D-4001); The McHenry Management Group Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N64498-20-D-4002); EHS Technologies Corp., Moorestown, New Jersey (N64498-20-D-4003); NDI Engineering Co., Thorofare, New Jersey (N64498-20-D-4004); Advanced Internet Marketing Inc., doing business as The GBS Group, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64409-20-D-4016); and Transtecs Corp., Wichita, Kansas (N64498-20-D-4017), are each awarded $26 million – $34 million (approximately) for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with firm-fixed-price task order provisions for integrated logistics services to support logistics functional areas for planning, implementation and management of hull, mechanical and electrical new acquisition/construction systems. The contract awarded to ASR Management & Technical Services is not to exceed $29,400,673; the contract awarded to The McHenry Management Group is not to exceed $28,564,387; the contract awarded to EHS Technologies Corp. is not to exceed $29,583,745; the contract being awarded to NDI Engineering Company is not to exceed $28,551,630; the contract awarded to The GBS Group is not to exceed $33,757,971; and the contract awarded to Transtecs Corp. is not to exceed $34,165,405. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (24%); and the remaining (76%) will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Pascagoula, Mississippi; Norfolk, Virginia; Bath, Maine; Panama City, Florida; Slidell, Louisiana; San Diego, California; Port Hueneme, California; Keyport, Washington; Japan; and Sigonella, Sicily, Italy, as determined by individual task order awards. This requirement is to provide integrated logistics services (ILS) to support logistics functional areas for planning, implementation and management of hull, mechanical and electrical new acquisition/construction systems and initiatives. Services performed by the contractors shall include various logistics support tasks necessary for continued operational readiness of the organization. The services required include: acquisition program support; logistics program support; engineering program support; manpower, personnel and training support; planned maintenance/technical feedback support; ILS certification support; configuration support and associated analysis. Work is expected to be complete by April 2026. Fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $60,000 ($10,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award via individual task orders and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eight offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts LLC, Hauppauge, New York, is awarded a $12,307,858 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6311 in support of the Littoral Combat Ship mission module program. The award is to build, deliver and install the three mission package computing equipment (MPCE) kits, one mission package portable control station, and one common mission package trainer for use with the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) mission modules. Additionally, the contractor will assist the Navy in the development of a new MPCE baseline. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (50%); Hauppauge, New York (36%); Columbia, Maryland (7%); Washington, District of Columbia (5%); and San Diego, California (2%). This contract procures the hardware and software that comprise the mission package computers, software, and trainers for the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship program, including the computing environment MPCE; hosted software (mission package operating environment); and mission package services. Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $12,521,155 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $100,752,878 modification (P00021) to contract W912DY-18-F-0153 to provide enterprise-wide information management/information technology services in support of US Army Corps of Engineers’ customers. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2021. Fiscal 2020 revolving funds in the amount of $100,752,878 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

