Flu Shots Available at COVID Test Sites

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 29, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer free flu shots to children ages 3 to 18 at its SMCHD COVID-19 testing sites during testing hours listed below:

SMCHD Main Office

Monday – Friday from 8 am – noon

21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to 301-475-4330.

SMCHD Harm Reduction Office

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 am – noon

Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am – 7 pm

46035 Signature Lane, Lexington Park (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to 301-862-1680.

Advance registration to receive the flu vaccine is required at www.marylandvax.org in order to ensure adequate vaccine supply. No advanced registration is required for COVID-19 testing.

“We really need everyone six months and older to get the flu vaccine unless they have a medical contraindication to it,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Decreasing the amount of flu transmission in our community relieves stress on our health care system, helps keep kids in school, and means less people get quarantined for their COVID-like flu symptoms.”

Additionally, SMCHD is partnering with St. Mary’s County Public Schools and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to offer drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for child and adult community members. Click here for more information on dates, times, and locations.

For more information about the flu, including prevention tips and key differences from COVID-19, please go to www.smchd.org/flu.