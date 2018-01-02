Fleming Retires as CSM Prince Fred Dean

As Dr. Richard Fleming retires as vice president and dean of the Prince Frederick Campus of the College of Southern Maryland, Barbara Ives is serving in the position in the interim. Dr. Fleming has served nearly nine years at the campus, and his retirement was effective in December.

Ms. Ives is the director of CSM’s Office of Strategic Partnerships, which includes the college’s Nonprofit Institute. She will serve as interim dean until June 30, 2018.

“During his years at CSM, Dr. Fleming oversaw significant growth at the Prince Frederick Campus,” said Dr. Maureen Murphy, CSM President. “The college is grateful for that service as well as Dr. Fleming’s work to cement the college’s ties with the Calvert County community.”

While Dr. Flemure was at CSM, a second building was completed on the Prince Frederick Campus, adding 50 percent to the site’s space. The B Building, which was completed in 2013, was the first of the college’s four campuses to earn LEED Certified (Silver level) status. Also, it was the first publicly funded LEED building in the region and the second LEED building in Calvert County. Other campus improvements were made during Dr. Fleming’s tenure, like the campus’ new electronic entrance sign, which helped to “create a better, safer environment for everyone,” Dr. Fleming said.

Dr. Fleming took advantage of the large Multipurpose Room in the B Building to promote community partnerships with the college, offering meeting space for more than 125 area organizations and nearly 4,000 attendees. The space was also the setting for the Ward Virts Concert Series, a free concert presented six times a year centering around a Bosendorfer grand piano that was donated to the college.

Also, Dr. Fleming was in charge of the Destination College program at the Prince Frederick Campus, when the college offers a taste of college to visiting fifth-graders. “We’ve hosted every elementary school in Calvert County, some multiple times, and provided opportunities for at least 4,000 fifth-graders,” he said.

Dr. Fleming also worked with the CSM Continuing Education and Workforce Development Division as that it made the college the provider for the Adult Basic Education/General Education Diploma program in both St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.

“My eight and a half years at the Prince Frederick Campus have been some of the happiest and most challenging times I can remember in my 40-year career with community colleges,” Dr. Fleming said. “I work with a fabulous group of people who I consider to be my family and who are committed to our students and the community. It’s hard to think of leaving.”

Dr. Fleming and his wife, Jean, will stay in Calvert County after his retirement. “I want to thank everyone who allowed Jean and me to become a part of this county and this community and who helped me provide educational opportunities for our students,” he said. “Jean and I will be remaining in the county so I’m certain I’ll see many of you at future events.”

Ms. Ives joined CSM in 2015 with more than 27 years of military service, both active duty and in the Naval Reserve, with a concurrent career as an educator.

“I am confident that Barbara will not only provide excellent leadership during this time of transition, but our dedicated Prince Frederick Campus staff and faculty will continue to provide outstanding programs and services to our region,” said Dr. Murphy.

Before she came to CSM, Ms. Ives served as the dean of academics for St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) High School in Leonardtown, and as a teacher and chair of the school’s math department. While at SMR, she earned the distinction of being named 2007 Veteran Teacher of the Year for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and was recognized as a National Honor Roll Outstanding American Teacher.

Ms. Ives began her teaching career as a certified instructor in the California Community College system while on active duty in the U.S. Navy. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in geophysics/oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Science in leadership in education and an advanced certificate in supervision and administration from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

