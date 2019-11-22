Flat Iron Christmas Opens Thanksgiving @ 5 pm

Flat Iron Farm Christmas 2019 opens at 5 pm Nov. 28, 2019 — Thanksgiving evening. Santa Claus will be there through the Thanksgiving weekend from 5 to 9 pm through Saturday, Nov. 30 at Flat Iron Farm at 45840 Flat Iron Road in Great Mills, MD (off of Route 5).

Santa will be back in town visiting at Flat Iron Farm every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21, 2019 — plus the Sunday and Monday before Christmas Eve. And though the pony rides, hot chocolate, roast marshmallows, and shops will also be open 5 to 9 pm on Christmas Eve, Santa will be out delivering presents that night.

Admission is free. But don’t forget to bring your camera to snap memories with Santa. There will not be a photographer on site this year.

Check the Flat Iron Farm Christmas Facebook Page for weather-related closure.

The traditional Flat Iron Farm Christmas display is as big, bright, and beautiful as ever. Tour the festive grounds of Flat Iron Farm inside your family car and be transported into a holiday wonderland of lights and orchestration. The drive-through synchronized music and light display is open through New Year’s Eve.

Bubby Knott of Great Mills Trading Post provides the display, free and open to the public, which includes Santa as well as a train display, Santa’s workshop, John Deere collection, antiques, an astonishing collection of memorabilia, plus exotic animals, and gifts at the Candy Cane House. Make this tour part of your Southern Maryland Holiday tradition! At Flat Iron Farm at 45840 Flat Iron Road, Great Mills, MD. 301-994-1306 For more information about Great Mills Trading Post, visit its Leaders Member Page.