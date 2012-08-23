January 9, 2017

Flashback: Where Were You During Last Year’s Earthquake?

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the 5.9 earthquake in Virginia that rattled Lexington Park, Maryland and forced the evacuation of the Chesapeake Public Charter School. The earthquake damaged the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral, but there was no damage to the school, and no one was hurt. Teachers and students exited the building as a precaution and waited patiently to re-enter.

  1. Jennifer K. says:
    August 23, 2012 at 5:04 pm

    I was sitting in my chair crocheting when it hit. At first I blamed my dog for moving my chair and then relized he was under the diningroom table. What a day.

