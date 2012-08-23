Flashback: Where Were You During Last Year’s Earthquake?

Posted by Editor on Thursday, August 23, 2012 · 1 Comment

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the 5.9 earthquake in Virginia that rattled Lexington Park, Maryland and forced the evacuation of the Chesapeake Public Charter School. The earthquake damaged the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral, but there was no damage to the school, and no one was hurt. Teachers and students exited the building as a precaution and waited patiently to re-enter.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1j1qdqSYysE]