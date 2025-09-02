FishMaryland’s Newest Master Anglers

Posted by Jack Russell on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Master Angler Jake Prior (Photos courtesy of Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recognized Andrew Reier of Glen Arm, Ryan Kaler of Pasadena, and Jake Prior of Perry Hall for catching 10 different species of trophy-size fish to reach the FishMaryland Master Angler milestone.

The three anglers bring the total number of Master Anglers in the program, now in its sixth year, to 23.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program promoting year-round recreational fishing and affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the program’s website.

Mr. Reier considers the Gunpowder and Susquehanna rivers among his favorite local fishing holes, but his preferred method of fishing this time of year is trolling offshore for tuna. He cites the number of unique species that can be caught as well as the “pandemonium of the bite” as reasons why trolling is his favorite way to fish.

He’s most proud of his blue marlin, his first fish caught on a bait he personally rigged, pitched, hooked, and fought from start to finish. It was a full-circle moment for him, learning that he was more than capable of offshore fishing for big-game species.

The FishMaryland program was introduced to him by a fellow fishing friend, Mr. Kaler, and the two began a friendly competition to see who could achieve Master Angler status first. Mr. Reier edged out his friend by six days, though both have now earned the award.

Mr. Kaler’s favorite style of fishing is topwater on the Magothy River. Being close to home, he can quickly be on the river looking for the action that only topwater fishing can bring. His diverse fishing ranges from the Atlantic Ocean to Deep Creek Lake, as reflected in his trophy catches.

His most surprising award catch came farther from home at Deep Creek Lake. He was expecting a walleye when he reeled in a trophy pickerel, a fish he typically catches in his home waters.

Mr. Prior considers his home waters to be the Gunpowder Falls, Loch Raven Reservoir, and upper Chesapeake Bay. His favorite area to fish is Dundee Creek, where he targets Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead). His favorite trophy catch was a 37-inch Channa caught in the Dundee area in June. He likes using hollow-body frogs and weedless swimbaits to target the species.

“I like taking people out so they can enjoy the thrill of fishing as well,” Mr. Prior said. “I’ve gotten a bunch of people on their first snakeheads this year.”

While most of his trophy fish are freshwater species, he wants to continue expanding his saltwater fishing skills. He hopes to catch trophy striped bass and blue catfish, two species that eluded him during his Master Angler quest.

Read more about their qualifying catches here.