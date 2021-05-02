First Friday May 7 in Leonardtown

First Fridays open up Leonardtown, MD, for a one-of-a-kind shopping and entertaining evening. This Friday the town’s business community will be open May 7 from 5 to 8 pm.

This will be a perfect opportunity to find fabulous gifts before Mother’s Day while enjoying a fun night out. There will be one-day only specials offered at participating shops and restaurants, open studios and workshops at the art studios, opening receptions at the galleries, and much more.

Shepherd’s Old Field Market will offer a variety of shopping opportunities from nearly 70 different stores and services. There will be live music at the Port of Leonardtown Winery featuring music from Swingaway (5:30-8:30 pm) and Deutsch-Mex food truck and Morgans Cheesecakery, and the Old Jail Museum will be open for free tours.

Arts-related businesses will be open including the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop will be open as well as New View Fiber Works, Fenwick St. Used Books & Music, Crazy for Ewe, Board & Brush Leonardtown, Wine & Design, and others.

Shops and restaurants will be open late for dining, desserts, and dancing at some locations. There will always be something for everyone of all ages and interests. Check the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in downtown, midtown, and uptown as they are announced.

Come enjoy dinner at one of the many local restaurants, enjoy a drink from Social Coffeehouse or Antoinette’s Garden, explore the shops, and enjoy a sweet treat from Heritage Chocolates.

May First Friday specials include:

Drum Circle 6 – 7 p.m. and Drum Line from 7 – 8 p.m.

Tour Old Jail Museum from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Cat’s Meow – Community Art Show at St. Mary’s Arts Council

New Rose release from Port of Leonardtown Winery and music

The Good Earth Natural Foods Co. will be offering 10% off any regular priced in stock pet-related items

“Between Earth and Sky” art exhibit at North End Gallery

Ye Olde Towne Cafe has Fried Oyster Basket with French Fries and Coleslaw, $12.99

Be sure to check out www.VisitStMarysMD.COM/FirstFridays for more information and www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a listing of shops and restaurants. Visitors are advised to contact desired locations for specific hours, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and event information.

A huge note of appreciation to the town of Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County Commissioners, Leonardtown Business Association members, First Friday volunteers, and LBA Platinum Sponsors (Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, The County Times, and Visit St. Mary’s) who all help to make First Fridays a wonderful community event.

The St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery at 22660 Washington St. will be open from 11 am to 8 pm. Learn about the arts in St. Mary’s and also shop from local work by over 40 different artists.

North End Gallery at 41652 Fenwick St. will be open Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center. The Old Jail Museum will be open during the First Friday event.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.