Final Salute Set for Sheriff Cameron

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The public is invited to the Final Salute ceremony for St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron at noon Friday, December 2.

Sheriff Cameron has served since he was first elected in 2006. He was elected to and served four consecutive terms in office – a feat no other predecessor accomplished in St. Mary’s County history.

Join the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office and community in wishing Sheriff Cameron well as he retires from the sheriff’s office and starts a new chapter in his professional career as the colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol in January.

Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute will be held at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, MD.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the jury assembly room at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse in downtown Leonardtown.