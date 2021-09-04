Feed St. Mary’s Planning Food Festival

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Feed St. Mary’s will hold a Family Food Festival from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, September 16. The event will be held at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park.

Feed St. Mary’s is a local organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity and easing hunger in St. Mary’s County, MD.

The nonprofit exists to support food pantries and other direct no-cost food distributors. It directly assisted 17 of these organizations in December with direct CARES Act support. Funds were provided through the Department of Social Services via the St. Mary’s County government.

