February activities are planned at the College of Southern Maryland. It’s shaping up to be a busy month.

CSM Cause Theater: “Lockdown.” 7:30 pm Feb. 1; 8 pm Feb. 2; 2 pm Feb. 3. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. In “Lockdown,” a short play by Douglas Craven, eight students sit in a dark classroom in an “official lockdown,” not knowing if it’s just a drill or an actual emergency. When a hysterical younger girl bolts from the room and the teacher follows, the remaining students are left alone to decide if it’s safer to stay or run. Due to mature content and subject matter, this production may not be suitable for all audiences. $5 all seats. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-943-7828 or visit here.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery: Group Exhibition curated by Assistant Professor Lindsay Pichaske. Feb. 5- March 1. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibition, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The gallery is open 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 6 pm Saturday.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Tanya Langlois, mezzo-soprano. 3 pm Feb. 11. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 2:30 pm. Mezzo-soprano Tanya Langlois will perform. Free. 301-934-7828, or visit here.

CSM Children’s Theatre: “Amazing Grace.” 7 pm Feb. 16; 2 and 7 pm Feb. 17. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Adapted by Shay Youngblood from the book “Amazing Grace” by Mary Hoffman, the play is about a little girl who loves acting out stories and who learns that she can do anything she sets her mind to. $7 adults and seniors, $5 youth of high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Benny C. Morgan Recital Series: Anthony Zwerdling, baritone. 3 pm Feb. 17. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM voice instructor and DC-area oratorio soloist Antony Zwerdling will be accompanied by CSM Communication, Arts, and Humanities Chair Stephen Johnson on piano. bxoffc@csmd.edu 301-934-7828 or visit here.

CSM Night of Engineering. 6-7:30 pm Feb. 21. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Chaney Enterprises Conference Room (Room 113), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Night of Engineering is an opportunity to get information about the College of Southern Maryland’s Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park & Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) located at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Mary’s County. 301-934-7747. RSVP is requested; click here.

CSM Transfer Fair. 10:30 am-1:30 pm Feb. 21. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113/113E, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors and degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to help plan their next education step. Free. 301-934-7574.

CSM Transfer Fair. 11 am-1 pm Feb. 22. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors and degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to help plan their next education step. Free. 443-550-6026.

CSM Transfer Fair. 2-4 pm Feb. 22. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building D, Wellness and Aquatic Center Lobby, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors and degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to help plan their next education step. Free. 240-725-5320.

CSM Artist Lecture. 12:30 pm Feb. 22. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Community Education Building (CE Building), Room 101, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. An artist lecture related to the CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Group Exhibition, curated by Assistant Professor Lindsay Pichaske, will be held. The related exhibition will be on display at the Hungerford Gallery in the Fine Arts Center (FA) through March 1. Free.

CSM Eighth Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference. 8 am-1:30 pm Feb. 22. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), La Plata. The theme of the Eighth Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference will be “Fostering Relationships.” Nonprofit board members, chief executives, staff, sponsors, volunteers, community and business leaders, young professionals and consultants committed to strengthening nonprofit organizations are invited to participate. Early bird rate for St. Mary’s and Charles County nonprofits (on or before Feb. 1) is $45 per person, and regular rate (after Feb. 1) is $55 per person. Early bird rate for nonprofits in all other counties (on or before Feb. 1) is $65 per person, and the regular rate (after Feb. 1) is $75 per person. Click here. www.csmd.edu/calendar/community-events/laplata/8th-annual-npi-conference, nonprofit@csmd.edu

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

