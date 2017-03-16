Feb. 2017 Report Shows Gain in Jobs

The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a gain of private sector jobs in February 2017. This makes 84 consecutive months of job growth in the US. The unemployment rate at 4.7 percent was little changed over the past month.

House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released a statement March 10 when the February 2017 jobs report was released.

“The February report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing a gain of 227,000 private sector jobs last month, is a strong sign that the Obama recovery was a resounding success when it comes to job creation,” Congressman Hoyer said. “… Now, our goal ought to be making sure that every worker in our country has access to the opportunities that help Americans not just squeak by but get ahead. These include higher wages, access to higher education, affordable health coverage, homeownership, and the ability to save for a secure retirement.”

Congressman Hoyer said one of the easiest ways to counter the positive effects of these economic gains on American families would be to destabilize our health insurance markets, jeopardizing the many jobs created in the health care sector and throwing millions off affordable health coverage. The congressman believes that that is what will happen if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

“Democrats will continue to resist the repeal of health care reforms and fight for jobs and opportunities that the American people demand,” he said.

In February, construction employment increased by 58,000, with gains in specialty trade contractors and in heavy and civil engineering construction. Construction has added 177,000 jobs over the past 6 months.

Employment in private educational services rose by 29,000 in February, following little change in the prior month.

Manufacturing added 28,000 jobs in February. Health care employment rose by 27,000 in February, with a job gain in ambulatory health care services. Over the year, health care has added an average of 30,000 jobs per month.

Employment in professional and business services continued to trend up in February.

