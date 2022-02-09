Farmers Market Is Back at the Airport

Come shop local at the Fly-in Farmers Market for your Super Bowl feast or romantic Valentine’s dinner. You don’t need an airplane to come. You can drive, walk, or bike, too.

There will be a bounty of locally grown and produced items to please one and all. The market will run 9 am to 1 pm Sunday, February 13, so there will be plenty of time to get set for the big game.

Pick up fresh and local goods such as oysters, meats, honey, eggs, chocolate, baked goods, hard cider, bourbon, pickles, and spices to make your big day spread unique. Check out the vendor list here.

Sotterley is sponsoring this special market at the airport terminal building at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown.

The market will be held indoors, and organizers will follow all current COVID-19 protocol. Shoppers can wear masks if desired, and it is requested that everyone practice social distancing from others while in the market area.

The airport farmers market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role the region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

