Farm to Table Events Set in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The annual Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s program will offer farm fresh produce free to the community. There will be two food distribution dates and locations for this program.

2 to 6pm Thursday, August 14, 2025 — Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park.

— Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park. 9am to 1pm Saturday, September 13, 2025 — U-Haul Parking Lot, 46041 Signature Lane, Lexington Park.

A variety of fresh produce, such as corn, tomatoes, squash, and more will be available at each event. In addition to produce, frozen meat will be available at the September 13 distribution event only.

Family units will be limited to one bag of produce per event. Food distribution will continue until the event’s end time or until produce runs out.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1074, or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/FFSM.