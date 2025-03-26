Family Fun @ R&P Cherry Blossom Fest

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks will host the annual Cherry Blossom Festival March 29 from noon to 4pm at Lexington Manor Passive Park.

The event offers fun for the entire family and will feature a variety of vendors, local community organizations, activities, demonstrations, food trucks, and more.

The Lexington Manor Passive Park community garden will showcase its garden and offer a winter seed sowing class in the afternoon. Learn more about how to volunteer with the garden here.

The park is at 21675 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD. Parking will be available at adjacent Lancaster Park off Willows Road.