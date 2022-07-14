Family Friendly Fridays @ Sotterley

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 14, 2022 · Leave a Comment

It’s time to get outside and have some fun. Join Historic Sotterley from 10 am to noon July 15, 22, and 29 for a morning of fun, learning, and exploration. Each Family Friendly Friday will have a different activity.

Weekly activities are:

July 15 – Exhibit scavenger hunt. Learn more about Sotterley’s exhibits and history and find a little bit of treasure at the end.

July 22 – Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum visits Sotterley with a colonial kitchen demonstration.

July 29 – Weaving demo with Dawn Southard, Sotterley’s director of development and founding member of the Chesapeake Fibershed.

Cost is $5 per person; Sotterley members and children 3 and younger are free. Check in at the visitor center; no registration required.

Sotterley is at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood, MD.

For more events and updates, go to Sotterley’s website.