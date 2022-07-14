Family Friendly Fridays @ Sotterley
It’s time to get outside and have some fun. Join Historic Sotterley from 10 am to noon July 15, 22, and 29 for a morning of fun, learning, and exploration. Each Family Friendly Friday will have a different activity.
Weekly activities are:
July 15 – Exhibit scavenger hunt. Learn more about Sotterley’s exhibits and history and find a little bit of treasure at the end.
July 22 – Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum visits Sotterley with a colonial kitchen demonstration.
July 29 – Weaving demo with Dawn Southard, Sotterley’s director of development and founding member of the Chesapeake Fibershed.
Cost is $5 per person; Sotterley members and children 3 and younger are free. Check in at the visitor center; no registration required.
Sotterley is at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood, MD.
For more events and updates, go to Sotterley’s website.