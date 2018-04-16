F-35 Flies Final SDD-Phase Test at Pax

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 JSF flew its final System Design and Development flight test last week at NAS Pax River, effectively capping off the SDD phase of the program 11 years after the aircraft took its first flight in 2006, reports Defense News.

DefSec Jim Mattis warned Congress that the cuts to pilot hours and lack of ready aircraft are partly to blame for the rise in the military’s aviation accidents, reports Military Times. “We cannot repair our way out of the situation we are in,” Mattis says.

On Monday, April 16, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, will launch in Florida. NASA’s new exoplanet hunter will train its sights on nearer, brighter stars than its predecessors did, reports Space.com.

Navy Times reports the service has extended the deadline for female enlisted sailors to apply to convert to submarine force ratings. Sailors ranks E-1 through E-8 have until June 1 to submit applications.

Contracts:

Harkins Builders Inc., Columbia, Maryland, is being awarded a $36,375,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of an unaccompanied housing facility at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of an unaccompanied housing facility that will consist of apartment modules with sleeping and living areas, a kitchen, bathrooms, and in-module laundry facilities. Also includes administrative offices, building support areas, a multipurpose room, vending areas, and other common use spaces. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $37,890,150. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by February 2020. Fiscal 2016 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $36,375,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with six proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-18-C-0311).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite–quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with a ceiling not to exceed $277,093,609 for processor capacity services for the chipset set Itanium. The period of performance is a five-year base and five one-year option years. The minimum guarantee order was issued at the time of contract award for $660,000 utilizing fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. Performance will be at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) or DISA-approved locations worldwide where DISA may acquire an operational responsibility. Proposals were solicited via the FedBizOpps for solicitation HC102817R0014, and three proposals were received. The period of performance is April 13, 2018, through April 12, 2023; if all options are exercised, the contract performance will end April 12, 2028. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Field Office, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC102818D0043).

URS Federal Services, an AECOM Co., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite–quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with a ceiling not to exceed $143,992,047 for processor capacity services for the chipset set Z-series. The period of performance is a five-year base and five one-year option years. The minimum guarantee order was issued at the time of contract award for $355,000 utilizing fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. Performance will be at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) or DISA approved locations worldwide where DISA may acquire an operational responsibility. Proposals were solicited via the FedBizOpps for solicitation HC102817R0014, and three proposals were received. The period of performance is April 13, 2018, through April 12, 2023; if all options are exercised, the contract performance will end April 12, 2028. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Field Office, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC102818D0042).

ViON Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite–quantity, firm-fixed–price-contract with a ceiling not to exceed $170,898,036 for processor capacity services for the chipset set System P. The period of performance is a five-year base and five one-year option years. The minimum guarantee order was issued at the time of contract award for $255,000 utilizing fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. Performance will be at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) or DISA approved locations worldwide where DISA may acquire an operational responsibility. Proposals were solicited via the FedBizOpps for solicitation HC102817R0014, and three proposals were received. The period of performance is April 13, 2018, through April 12, 2023; if all options are exercised, the contract performance will end April 12, 2028. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Field Office, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC102818D0044).

Salient CRGT, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $35,990,769 hybrid (firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursement-incentive) contract for the Global Command Terrestrial Communications program. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $17,528,200 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-C-0020).

Raytheon Co., Dulles, Virginia, was awarded a $7,883,823 modification (P00001) to contract W56KGY-16-D-0006 for Persistent Surveillance Dissemination System of Systems operations and sustainment. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS), Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $64,960,000 modification to a previously awarded undefinitized action under contract (N00024-16-C-2116) for the purchase of additional long lead time material in support of Enterprise (CVN 80). Work is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $64,960,000 will be obligated at the time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Global InfoTek Inc., Reston, Virginia (FA8750-18-D-0003); Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA8750-18-D-0005); Assured Information Security Inc., Rome, New York (FA8750-18-D-0001); CNF Technologies Corp., San Antonio, Texas (FA8750-18-D-0002); and Invictus International Consulting LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (FA8750-18-D-0004), have been awarded a $950,000,000 shared ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Agile Cyber Technology 2. This contract provides for a focused yet flexible, rapid contracting vehicle between the Air Force Research Laboratory, its products centers, and the operational community to support rapid research, development, prototyping, demonstration, evaluation, and transition of cyber capabilities. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Rome, New York; San Antonio, Texas; and Alexandria, Virginia. Work is expected to be complete by April 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and 22 offers were received. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $20,400,000 fixed-price incentive modification (P00181) to previously awarded contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for Launch and Test Range System (LTRS) Integrated Support Contract (LISC) operations, maintenance, and sustainment. This modification provides for an increase in operational requirements, and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $543,043,847. Work will be performed primarily at the Western Range, Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB), California; and the Eastern Range, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Work is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Atlas Executive Consulting LLC, Charleston, South Carolina, is being awarded a $76,032,204 single award, performance based, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for management and business analytical services to support the Business Intelligence Environment (BIE) at the Command, Competency, Department, Division and Integrated Product Team levels. Tasks will include performing advanced analysis of business and financial data, building and maintaining data universes, metrics, reports, assessments, data entry, document preparation, financial reviews, studies and surveys. Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic’s BIE requires the use of command unique business tools, funds execution tools (i.e. Enterprise Resource Planning) and program management tools to support Department of Navy, Department of Defense and other Federal Agency capability delivery requirements. The contract includes a five-year ordering period and one six-month option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $84,016,732. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina (92 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (3.6 percent); New Orleans, Louisiana (2.6 percent); and Washington, District of Columbia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. If all options are exercised, work could continue until April 2025. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $695,216 will be placed on the first task order and obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition, after exclusion of sources in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(b)(2). Set-asides for Small Business Concerns (Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 6.203), via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce and Federal Business Opportunities websites, with four timely offers received. Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (N6523618D8003).

Columbia Group Inc., Washington, District of Columbia (N32201518D0055); GBS Group, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N32201518D0056); McHenry Management Group Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N32201518D0057); and Tridentis LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (N32201518D0058), are being awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ship inspection and engineering services. This contract will encompass engineering and technical services for accomplishing marine surveys, material condition surveys and inspections, safety surveys, assessments, audits and investigations, environmental protection systems audits, surveys and training, Safety Management Systems audits and program support, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, Naval architecture, structural and materials engineering tasks, technical engineering analysis, root cause analysis, design calculations, drawing development, cost estimating, cost/benefit analyses, market surveys, equipment selections, analysis of alternatives, test plan development and refinement, and technical and administrative support. Work will be performed worldwide, as needed, dependent upon the location of the Military Sealift Command’s ship requiring service. Work is expected to be completed by April 12, 2023. Fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,000 are obligated to cover the minimum guarantee. Individual task orders will be funded using operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Government wide Point of Entry Federal Business Opportunities website, with seven offers received in response to the solicitation. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $11,995,439 modification (2T06) to contract W91QUZ-06-D-0016 for a full range of information technology support services. Sixteen bids were solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $1,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W91QUZ-06-D-0016).

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W912PP-18-D-0006); Arcadis, Highlands Ranch, Colorado (W912PP-18-D-0007); Black Tusk, Vancouver, Canada (W912PP-18-D-0008); CH2M Hill Constructor Inc., Englewood, Colorado (W912PP-18-D-0009); Parson Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California (W912PP-18-D-0010); Tetra Tech EC Inc., Golden, Colorado (W912PP-18-D-0011); Weston Solutions Inc., West Chester, Pennsylvania (W912PP-18-D-0012); and TPMC-WRT LLC JV, Exton, Pennsylvania (W912PP-18-D-0013), will compete for each order of the $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for third party blind validation seeding and advanced geophysical classification data collection and processing support. Bids were solicited via the Internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 11, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.