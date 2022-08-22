Evening of Jazz on Tap in Valley Lee

Posted by Tom Watts on Monday, August 22, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Music From Poplar Hill: The Jo Ricks Music Series will feature an evening of jazz beginning at 7:30 pm Friday, September 16, at St. George Episcopal Church in Valley Lee.

An intriguing and innovative combination of instruments will be performed by master artists James Fernando and Victor Provost.

The mission of music series is to bring artists of a wide range of musical styles to St. Mary’s County to share their music through affordable live performances, and to share their musical knowledge with children and youth.

Created from the belief that music nourishes the spirit, enriches life and promotes a sense of community, Music from Poplar Hill: The Jo Ricks Music Series embodies the spirit of Jo Ricks, a beloved member of the Southern Maryland community who had a gift for bringing people together through music.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased here.

About the musicians performing September 16

Mr. Fernando is a jazz pianist who has been hailed by World Music Report as a “prodigiously gifted composer and virtuoso pianist,” by Jazz Sensibilities as “limitless in his ability to articulate his ideas,” and by Contemporary Fusion Reviews as “creating one of the most amazing musical experiences you’ve ever had.”

Currently a Strathmore artist in residence, his many accolades include awards from Downbeat Magazine, the National Young Arts Foundation, and first prize at the ninth West Virginia International Piano Competition. In 2017, he participated in the historic Banff International Workshop in Jazz & Creative Music. Mr. Fernando studied at Berklee College of Music, where he graduated summa cum laude after three years.

He has performed at venues and festivals across the USA and Canada as a solo artist and as a sideman.

In addition to being a highly sought after pianist and composer, he is a talented educator with an active private studio, and he frequently leads masterclasses and workshops. He is currently a jazz piano faculty member at Levine Music in Washington, DC.

Born and raised on the island of St. John, Virgin Islands, Mr. Provost is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading voices on the unique, and often misunderstood, steelpan.

Through appearances at concert halls, clubs, and stages throughout the world, he has developed a reputation as a “dazzling” soloist, crafting an impressive improvisational voice and style. With a strong foundation in bebop, a contemporary sensibility, and deep roots in Caribbean music, he seamlessly melds and mixes genres.

The Washington, DC, City Paper’s “Jazz Percussionist of the Year” six years in a row, his most recent recording, “Bright Eyes,” debuted at No. 5 on the iTunes Top 40 Jazz Charts and was met with praise from The Washington Post, Downbeat Magazine, and Jazz Times.

He is an adjunct professor of music at George Mason University.

St. George Episcopal Church is at 19167 Poplar Hill Lane in Valley Lee, MD.

The grounds at St. George’s will open at 5:30 pm. Concertgoers are invited to bring their own picnics, relax, and enjoy the beautiful setting and good company before the concert starts at 7:30.