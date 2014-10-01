EUL at Pax River Gets Enviro Assessment

Posted by Publisher on Wednesday, October 1, 2014 · 1 Comment

The Environmental Assessment (EA) for the EUL at Pax River program (Enhanced Use Lease) — designed to build office space inside the gate at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River — is available for public review at the Leonardtown and Lexington Park Public Libraries and electronically on the NAS Patuxent River website.

In September 2013, the Navy initiated the EA to analyze the implementation of the EUL at Pax River and the resulting construction. The Navy held a public scoping meeting on Tuesday April 8, 2014 at the Bay District Fire Department in Lexington Park to solicit public input on the environmental concerns associated with the implementation of the EUL at NAS Patuxent River.

The Navy prepared the Draft EA and released it last week for public review.

The Navy will host another public meeting on Wednesday October 15, 2014, 6 – 8 pm at the Bay District Fire Department to discuss and receive public comments on the Draft EA. The Navy will continue to accept comments on the Draft EA through Monday October 27, 2014. The point of contact for all comments is Ms. Connie Hempel, Public Affairs Officer-NAS Patuxent River, (301) 757-6748, connie.hempel@navy.mil.

If you have particular questions about the EA, or need further information regarding the public meeting and review period, please contact Ms. Hempel.