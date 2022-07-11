ERAU Conducting Survey on STEM Involvement & Aviation

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, July 11, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University needs participants for a study examining STEM experiences on aviation recruitment and retention. At least 50 more responders are needed for results to be statistically valid. The Patuxent Partnership is spreading the word about the survey.

The purpose of this research study is to examine the self-perceived effect of out-of-school time (OST) science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) experiences, as compared to school-time (IST) STEM experiences on the career path of current aviation employees.

This study will involve completing a short survey in which participants will be asked to reflect on prior STEM experiences, the impact that those STEM experiences

had on shaping your career, and how prior STEM experiences affected your career in the aviation field.

Eligibility

You are required to meet the prerequisites for the study:

At least 18

Located in the US

Participated in a STEM program during your K-12 education, which includes science, technology, engineering, and/or math concepts

At some point in your career been employed in the field of aviation

For more information, email principal investigator Andrew Koch at [email protected].

It should take no more than 10 minutes to complete the survey.

Access the survey here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.