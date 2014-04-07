Enviro Impacts of New Pax Buildings on Display 4/8

Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, 42 U.S.C. 4321 et seq., the Department of the Navy is assessing the potential environmental impacts from implementing and entering into a 50-year Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) agreement at NAS Patuxent River with a private developer to facilitate development, operation, and maintenance of new office buildings on the installation. The Environmental Assessment (EA) will address potential environmental impacts from the proposed action and the range of reasonable alternatives. Pursuant to Council on Environmental Quality regulations, the Navy requests public comment on factors to be considered in preparation of the Draft EA.

An open house will be held from 6 – 9 pm Tuesday, April 8, 2014, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Fire Hall, 46900 South Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, Maryland.

For comments to be considered during preparation of the Draft EA, they must be post-marked by April 21, 2014. Comments submitted after that date will be considered to the extent practicable.

Please use one of the following methods to submit comments:

(a) By attendance and submission of written comments at the public open house

(b) By mail to: Ms. Connie Hempel, NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs, 22268 Cedar Point Rd.,

Building 409 Room 204, Patuxent River MD 20670-1154

(c) By email to: Connie.Hempel@navy.mil

When submitting comments, please identify your comments as for the NAS Patuxent River EUL EA. If you would like to receive an electronic copy of the draft EA, please provide your name and address. Please be aware that written statements could be published in the EA.

Requests for information can be submitted to Ms. Connie Hempel at the contact information listed above.