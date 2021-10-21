Entries Sought for Vets Day Parade

Registration is still open for those wishing to participate in the annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, and horses are some of the entries that will be accepted. Entry forms must be returned by Friday, October 22.

The parade will step off at 10 am Thursday, November 11, 2021, from St. Mary’s Ryken High School. The line of march will proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Square. The event provides an opportunity to honor veterans, participate in a proud tradition, and promote your group.

For more information or to request an entry form, contact parade organizer Connie Pennington at cdpennington@icloud.com or 301-904-0707. The deadline is October 22. Entries will not be accepted after that date.

Event guidelines are included with the forms.

