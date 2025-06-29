Enjoy Jazz at Sunset @ Piney Point Lighthouse

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, June 29, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Start off the 25th anniversary of the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival with an evening at the Piney Point Lighthouse from 6 to 9pm Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Relax to the sounds of live music from Higher Standards while enjoying the summer breeze off the Potomac River, wine from local wineries, seafood hors d’oeuvres, and dancing under the stars at Piney Point Lighthouse.

The cost is $85 per person or $160 per couple.

The lighthouse is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Here’s the rest of the lineup for the 2025 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival.

Friday, July 11, 5:30am-8pm: “Artful Harmonies: A Plein Air Celebration” at St. Clement’s Island Museum. Artists can capture the beauty of the museum grounds for $10 per artist. Later that evening, a free “Jazz in the Neighborhood” concert will take place on the museum lawn, headlined by the US Navy Band, The Commodores, with an opening performance by the St. Mary’s Ryken Jazz Band. Food trucks and vendors will be on site.

“Artful Harmonies: A Plein Air Celebration” at St. Clement’s Island Museum. Artists can capture the beauty of the museum grounds for $10 per artist. Later that evening, a free “Jazz in the Neighborhood” concert will take place on the museum lawn, headlined by the US Navy Band, The Commodores, with an opening performance by the St. Mary’s Ryken Jazz Band. Food trucks and vendors will be on site. Saturday, July 12, noon-7pm: The main event at St. Clement’s Island Museum features performances by Casual Groove, Rebecca Jade, Andréa Lisa, and Chelsey Green. Enjoy a selection of seafood and Southern Maryland cuisine, shop at jazzy vendor booths, and take a free water taxi to St. Clement’s Island. Free admission to the museum is included. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $95 for VIP.

The main event at St. Clement’s Island Museum features performances by Casual Groove, Rebecca Jade, Andréa Lisa, and Chelsey Green. Enjoy a selection of seafood and Southern Maryland cuisine, shop at jazzy vendor booths, and take a free water taxi to St. Clement’s Island. Free admission to the museum is included. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $95 for VIP. Sunday, July 13, 11am-1pm: Enjoy a jazz brunch and optional golf experience at the scenic Riverview Restaurant at Wicomico Shores Golf Course featuring live jazz music and food. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple.

Enjoy a jazz brunch and optional golf experience at the scenic Riverview Restaurant at Wicomico Shores Golf Course featuring live jazz music and food. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple. Sunday, July 13, various times during the day: Enhance your festival experience with a two-hour jazz cruise on the Potomac. Three cruises will depart from St. Clement’s Island Museum, each featuring unique food, beverages, and live music by Sax Appeal. Tickets are $85 per person, with only 15 spots available per cruise.

General admission, VIP tickets, tickets to all events, including the jazz cruise are available at www.PotomacJazzFest.com.