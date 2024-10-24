Early Voting in Maryland Begins Oct. 24

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 24, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Early voting in the 2024 Presidential General Election begins in Maryland today, October 24, and continues until October 31. Voting centers will be open 7am to 8pm each day.

In St. Mary’s County, there are three centers:

Bay District Firehouse at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park

Hollywood Firehouse Main Building at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood

Mechanicsville Firehouse at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville

Reminder: If you vote early, you cannot vote on election day or by mail-in ballot.

Who can vote early?

Any person who is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person that is eligible to register to vote can vote during early voting.

Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible but not yet registered can register and vote.

To register and vote during early voting, go to an early voting center in the county where you live and bring a document that proves where you live. This document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card, change of address card, paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address. You will be able to register to vote and vote.

How will I vote during early voting?

Voting during early voting is the same as voting on election day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and vote your ballot.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone, unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

I’m registered to vote, but I need to make a change. Can I make that change during early voting?

It depends.

If you moved, you can update your address. You will be able to change your address and vote.

If you want to change your party affiliation, you can’t do that at an early voting center. You must wait until after the election to change your party affiliation.

If you changed your name, you must vote under your former name, but you can fill out a form with your new name. Your name will be updated after the election.

For more information on the St. Mary’s Board of Elections, voter registration, ballot drop box, or polling place locations, and more, click here.

Questions may be directed to Wendy Adkins at [email protected] or by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1613.