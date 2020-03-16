March 17, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Beacon of Hope Offering Tele-Recovery Support -

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

March 21 Fly-In Farmers Market Canceled -

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Lunch Service to Be Provided for Students During School Closures -

Saturday, March 14, 2020

St. Mary’s Has COVID-19 Call Center -

Friday, March 13, 2020

Stock Ticker

During Outbreak, SMECO Stops Disconnects for Non-Payment

Posted by on Monday, March 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

Disconnects

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is suspending electric disconnects for non-payment as of March 13, 2020.

“We care for our cooperative members and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden. Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO.

“We have also instituted business-related travel restrictions and other precautions to keep SMECO employees safe as we continue to ensure reliable service to our members. And when outages occur, power restoration will continue to be managed quickly and safely,” Cox said.

“We encourage our customer-members to limit public contact by using our online services,” she added. “SMECO members can log in to Account Manager on our website and set up payment arrangements and budget plans to help manage their bills. For customer-members who need to call, SMECO customer care representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-888-440-3311.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available here.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.

Filed under Business & Tech, Leader Features · Tagged with , , ,

Leave A Comment