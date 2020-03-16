During Outbreak, SMECO Stops Disconnects for Non-Payment

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is suspending electric disconnects for non-payment as of March 13, 2020.

“We care for our cooperative members and we understand that the actions being instituted to limit the spread of the virus may create an economic burden. Many businesses and their employees will be impacted, and during this period of economic stress, we will continue to work with our customers to ease that burden,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO.

“We have also instituted business-related travel restrictions and other precautions to keep SMECO employees safe as we continue to ensure reliable service to our members. And when outages occur, power restoration will continue to be managed quickly and safely,” Cox said.

“We encourage our customer-members to limit public contact by using our online services,” she added. “SMECO members can log in to Account Manager on our website and set up payment arrangements and budget plans to help manage their bills. For customer-members who need to call, SMECO customer care representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-888-440-3311.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available here.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.