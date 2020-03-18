Drive-Thru Testing for COVID-19 Available at MedStar St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 · Leave a Comment

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and the St. Mary’s County Health Department are working together to provide necessary testing to residents with symptoms of the coronavirus.

Individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (including cough, fever, and shortness of breath) should:

Contact their primary care provider and make an appointment to be screened. Your primary care provider will evaluate you and determine if you should be tested. If you meet the criteria for testing, your provider will write a prescription for testing.

If you do not have a primary care provider and are experiencing symptoms, call the hotline at 301-475-4911 . The health department will have nurses available to discuss concerns and assist in coordinating testing if you need it.

. The health department will have nurses available to discuss concerns and assist in coordinating testing if you need it. If you have trouble breathing or are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or call ahead to the emergency department to be evaluated in person.

People who do not have symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or fever should not be tested for COVID-19 — the test will not work and may give false security.

Please only consider testing if you have symptoms and think you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you have a prescription for testing and a valid photo ID:

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is offering drive-thru testing outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance at the rear of the hospital. Testing will be offered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please call 301-475-6142 for more information or current wait times. Residents should remain in their vehicle and a staff member will come out to administer the test.

To be tested for coronavirus, you must present a prescription from a medical provider or the health department. If you have a high fever and cough, you may come to the Emergency Department where you will be screened to determine if you meet the criteria for testing.

Please note: Test results are not immediate; results may take up to four days to become available. You will receive a follow-up call from your primary care provider or the health department.

In the meantime, anyone with symptoms and concern for COVID-19 should stay at home, avoid close contact with others, and do not use public transportation, taxis, or ride-share services. Wear a facemask if you have one. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Cover your cough with a tissue. If you need medical attention, call ahead.