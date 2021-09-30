DoD Tests Cheap Drone Busters

Here are the cheap counter-drone solutions DoD tested in the Arizona desert, reports Defense News. After soliciting whitepapers in May, the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office and the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office chose five solutions to go up against threat targets at Yuma Proving Ground. The five drone busters are Northrop Grumman’s XM1211 30mm Proximity Round, the Smash Hopper from Smart Shooter, Flex Force’s Agile Small Deflection Precision Stabilized Weapon System, IXI’s DroneKiller, and the DroneGun MKIII from Drone Shield.

“Fat Leonard,” the Malaysian businessman at the heart of a corruption scandal that has brought down numerous US Navy officials, is set to tell all for the first time in a nine-part podcast series beginning Tuesday, reports Stars and Stripes. The podcast is a joint production of PRX, a nonprofit media company that specializes in audio journalism and storytelling, and Project Brazen, a firm founded by Bradley Hope and Tom Wright, former reporters at The Wall Street Journal.

Homeland Security dramatically undersold the unfolding January 6 chaos in a communication emailed to senior Army leaders reporting no major incidents of illegal activity as a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, reports Politico. The Pentagon has faced scorching criticism for taking hours to deploy National Guard units to the Capitol, but the glaring omission of the DHS report, detailed in an email obtained through a public records request, provides new information about inaccurate communications the DoD received.

More than 500K in the military community need to renew their expired ID cards soon, reports Military Times. Those with expired cards can go online and make an appointment at a RAPIDS ID Card office. Officials remind ID card holders that they aren’t required to go to the ID card office they usually visit. There are many locations that can handle renewals, and some provide “walk-in” service, so you don’t have to schedule an appointment.

Getting a religious exemption to a vaccine mandate may not be easy, reports NPR. More and more employers are ordering workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without the option of getting tested instead. The right to request a religious exemption stems from Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects workers from discrimination on the basis of religion, among other things.

Military Times presents a Military Benefits Guide compiled with the latest information service members want to know about basic pay, VA loans, education, retirement, and more.

Navy Times produces a video of a paratrooper’s point of view as he steps into the air.

America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan may be over, but threats and challenges from so-called near-peer competitors remain, reports Military Times. The most pressing threats come from Russia, perhaps the most dangerous come from China, according to a new report by Rand.

A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 50,000 feet was among Chinese warplanes, missiles, and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time this week at the opening of China’s biggest air show, reports Military Times.

Donald Winter, who served as NavSec during the George W. Bush administration, has registered as a foreign agent to represent Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia in the country’s negotiations with the US and UK to acquire an American-made nuclear-powered submarine, Politico reports from Justice Department filings.

Senior military leaders didn’t want to leave Afghanistan, reports Military Times, telling lawmakers that President Joe Biden didn’t take their advice. US GEN Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Central Command boss USMC GEN Frank McKenzie both acknowledged that they had proposed 2,500 troops remain to former President Donald Trump. Neither would say that they gave the same recommendation to Biden as he prepared to announce a full withdrawal in April.

McKenzie suggests the US may not be able to prevent Al Qaeda and ISIS from rebuilding in Afghanistan., reports The New York Times, expressing reservations about whether the US could deny Al Qaeda and the Islamic State the ability to use Afghanistan as a launchpad for terrorist attacks now that American troops have left the country.

Milley denies working to undermine Trump or civilian control of the military, reports Military Times. In his first comments to lawmakers on the controversy, the Joint Chiefs chairman said his moves in the final days of the Trump presidency were all routine. “My loyalty to this nation, its people, and the Constitution hasn’t changed and will never change,” Milley told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee in his first appearance on Capitol Hill since the accusations surfaced.

Moving Marines across the Pacific could be littoral combat ships’ next mission, reports USNI News. As the Navy navigates a new era of strategic competition with China in a constrained fiscal environment, the service could turn to one of its pained ship programs to help perform the Marines’ island-hopping campaign in the Pacific. The idea is to rely less on the Navy’s massive amphibious ships and more on air and smaller platforms and units to spread Marines around islands and shorelines.

The Coast Guard looks to direct commissioning for cyber personnel, reports FCW. RADM Michael Ryan, commander of Coast Guard Cyber Command, said, “We’re bringing them in under our direct commission engineer program, our IT paths, and even into FY22, we’re creating direct commission for cyber opportunities.”

Contracts:

Bristol Design Build Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N69450-21-D-0064); HGL Construction Inc., Midwest City, Oklahoma (N69450-21-D-0065); Klutina River Contractors, Irvine, California (N69450-21-D-0066); PacWest-Korte JV, Temecula, California (N69450-21-D-0067); The Clement Group LLC, Montgomery, Alabama (N69450-21-D-0068); VHB LLC, Boyds, Maryland (N69450-21-D-0069); Walga Ross Group 3 JV, Joplin, Missouri (N69450-21-D-0070), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, design-build and design-bid-build multiple award construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the area of operations managed by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast. The work to be performed will primarily consist of general building type projects including aviation and aircraft facilities, marine facilities, barracks and personnel housing facilities, administrative facilities, warehouses and supply facilities, training facilities, personnel support and service facilities, security level facilities, and the abatement and handling of hazardous and regulated materials. The maximum dollar value for the five-year ordering period for all seven contracts combined is $249,000,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. All work on this contract will be performed within the NAVFAC Southeast West area of operations, which includes Texas (25%); Louisiana (25%); Mississippi (25%); and Tennessee (25%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $7,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with 26 proposals received. These seven contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts (N6660421DN001); L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Sylmar, California (N6660421DN002); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (N6660421DN003); Raytheon Co., Portsmouth, Rhode Island (N6660421DN004); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (N6660421DN005); Sonalysts Inc., Waterford, Connecticut (N6660421DN006); Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Massachusetts (N6660421DN007); In-Depth Engineering Corp., Fairfax, Virginia (N6660421DN008); Sedna Digital Solutions LLC, Manassas, Virginia (N6660421DN009); Cardinal Engineering LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (N6660421DN010); Advanced Systems Supportability Engineering Technology and Tools Inc., Manassas, Virginia (N6660421DN011); and Venator Solutions LLC, San Diego, California (N6660421DN012), are each awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost only, and firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum dollar value for all 12 contracts combined of $48,993,390 to design, develop, fabricate, test, install, analyze, document, and deliver rapid prototype solutions associated with products, systems, subsystems, support equipment, and associated capabilities. The location of the work to be performed will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,000 will be obligated at time of contract award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Each awardee will be awarded $1,500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. This multiple-award contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website with 12 acceptable offerors received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $43,830,377 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0737) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order procures various spare components in support of sustainment efforts for the Japan configuration of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft (JAA1-JAA4) for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (54.5%); Melbourne, Florida (8.6%); St. Augustine, Florida (5.5%); Provo, Utah (5.1%); Owego, New York (5%); Irvine, California (2.6%); Woodland Hills, California (1.8%); Kalamazoo. Michigan (1.4%); Rockford, Illinois (1.2%); Falls Church, Virginia (1.1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (13.2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $43,830,377 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

MaChis Mid-Atlantic Inc., Clinton, Maryland, is awarded an $8,560,493 firm-fixed-price contract for the replacement of medium-voltage distribution transformers at Building 5085 Hull Shop at Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,560,493 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured as a sole-source 8(a) under the Small Business Administration and Department of Defense partnering agreement. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-21-C-0041).

Addon Services,* Camp Hill, Pennsylvania (W25G1V-21-D-0007); Mountain Consulting Inc., Dover, Delaware (W25G1V-21-D-0019); Magna JV, Leesburg, Virginia (W25G1V-21-D-0018); Kunj Construction Corp., Northvale, New Jersey (W25G1V-21-D-0017); Intercontinental Construction Contracting Inc., Passaic, New Jersey (W25G1V-21-D-0016); Goldbelt Operations Support Services LLC, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania (W25G1V-21-D-0015); Enfield Enterprises Inc., Springfield, Massachusetts (W25G1V-21-D-0014); Cineteot Inc., Chambersburg, Pennsylvania (W25G1V-21-D-0013); Benaka Inc., New Brunswick, New Jersey (W25G1V-21-D-0011); ARS Aleut Construction LLC, Port Allen, Louisiana (W25G1V-21-D-0010); ARK Construction, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (W25G1V-21-D-0009); AMES 1, Anchorage, Alaska (W25G1V-21-D-0008); The OAK Group, Camden, New Jersey (W25G1V-21-D-0020); and S&S Mechanical, Weatherly, Pennsylvania (W25G1V-21-D-0021), will compete for each order of the $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair, minor construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 23 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2026. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Jacobs BV a Joint Venture, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for to provide design and construction services for the completion of East campus within Fort Meade, Maryland. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-D-0017).

CCE Contracting LLC, Dixon, Missouri (W912DQ-21-D-1004); ESI Contracting Corp., Kansas City, Missouri (W912DQ-21-D-1005); Julius Kaaz Construction Company Inc., Leavenworth, Kansas (W912DQ-21-D-1006); and Life Safety Group LLC, Rockville, Maryland (W912DQ-21-D-1007), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for road work. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

TekSynap, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $19,674,723 firm-fixed-price contract to provide installation and de-installation support to US Army Information Systems Engineering Command Transmission Systems Directorate projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $19,674,723 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, is the contracting activity (W91RUS-21-F-0332).

Wiipica QRI JV LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $12,788,878 firm-fixed-price contract for Houston Ship Channel expansion channel improvement. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Texas City, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2022. Fiscal 2010 Corps of Engineers operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,788,878 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-21-C-0025).

NCI, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $12,034,381 modification (P00006) to contract W9128Z-20-F-0030 to provide services related to the expansion, upgrade or replacement of wired local area networks and wireless local area networks at military treatment facilities, associated outlying facilities, and geographically separated unit locations in both overseas and continental US locations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, is the contracting activity.

Corman Kokosing Construction Co., Annapolis Junction, Maryland, was awarded a $9,156,050 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the Inland Waterway Chesapeake & Delaware Canal federal navigation project that will be performed at various locations along the Inland Waterway Delaware River to Chesapeake Bay, Delaware and Maryland. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake City, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 6, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $9,156,050 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0074).

Terrapin Utility Services Inc., Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, has been awarded a $42,686,800 modification (P00127) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-05-C-8250) with no option periods for additional water and wastewater utility services. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Maryland, with a Feb. 1, 2056, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2056 Air Force operation and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Martin Defense Group, Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a $54,837,068 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for the Manta Ray Phase 2 program. This contract provides for developing control software using major subsystems and an energy harvesting module to characterize energy harvesting performance and reliability. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii (40%); Seattle, Washington (30%); Arlington, Virginia (15%); South Kingstown, Rhode Island (10%); Raleigh and Greenville, North Carolina (4%); and Woburn, Massachusetts (1%), with an expected completion date of August 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $16,907,065 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001119S0040 Phase 2, and two offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0206).

Silotch – PDS JV LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (HQ0034-21-D-0027); Silver Lake – TMG JV#2 LLC, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (HQ0034-21-D-0026); Signature Renovations LLC, Capital Heights, Maryland (HQ0034-21-D-0025); Stampede Ventures Inc., Nome, Alaska (HQ0034-21-D-0024); PEM-Harkins JV LLP, Columbus, Ohio (HQ0034-21-D-0023); Athena Construction Group Inc., Triangle, Virginia (HQ0034-21-D-0022); APC DB JV LLC, Harvey, Louisiana (HQ0034-21-D-0021); and HSU Development Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland (HQ0034-21-D-0020), were awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-21-R-0003). The amount of this action is $45,010,000, and the maximum amount if all options are exercised is $150,000,000. This purpose of this multiple award construction contract is to provide for design-build and design-bid-build construction in the National Capital Region. The ordering period is up to 10 years if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia; Fairfield, Pennsylvania; and Frederick, Maryland. Fiscal 2021 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds will be obligated in the amount of $10,000 at the time of award. The expected completion date is Sept. 29, 2031. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

