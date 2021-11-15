DoD Set to Open Zero Trust Cyber Office

David McKeown, the Defense Department’s chief information security officer, said the Pentagon is set to speed up the adoption of a new “zero trust” cybersecurity model with the opening of a new management office, reports C4ISRNET. McKeown was speaking last week at C4ISRNET’s CyberCon. The announcement comes as federal agencies move to modernize their systems following the SolarWinds cyberattack last year. Business Insider explains how hackers were able to breach SolarWinds’ system and why it was such a big deal.

Retired US Navy ADM James Foggo has been named dean of the Navy League of the United States’ Center for Maritime Strategy, reports Navy Times. The new center at the nonprofit think tank will undergo policy research and advocacy efforts on issues that affect the US’ position as a maritime nation.

Chinese forces are holding military drills near Taiwan, reports Military Times, in response to a visit by a US congressional delegation to the island.

Defense News reports China is bolstering its intelligence gathering capabilities and is broadening their use against Taiwan.

The US Marine Corps has reactivated Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, the “Gryphons,” in Hawaii, reports Marine Corps Times, as part of a larger shift in Marine aviation.

Rick Sabol has been named senior vice president at VTG, a provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, reports StreetInsider.com. Sabol was most recently senior vice president of operations for SAIC’s Defense Systems Group. At VTG, he will oversee a portfolio of US Navy support programs, including VTG’s recently won Navy Strategic Systems Programs prime contract to provide engineering services for the Navy’s hypersonic strike capability.

The Los Angeles-class attack submarine Pasadena has returned to the fleet, reports Breaking Defense, after undergoing repairs at Norfolk Naval Shipyard that took a year to complete. The shipyard is also currently working on the Toledo and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Romania has asked US SecState Antony Blinken to consider boosting American troop presence on the Black Sea to address flaring tensions with Russia, reports Defense News.

Ukrainian officials worry that Russia’s forces, tanks, and short-range ballistic missile systems that are grouping near the two countries’ border could offer the Russians an easy way to escalate an ongoing conflict, reports Military Times.

The Navy is planning to issue a major research and development contract focused on autonomous and unmanned vehicles, reports Breaking Defense. The industry day is scheduled for November 18 and will be held virtually.

Spanish officials said their country has no interest in the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet, reports Defense News. The country’s commitment is to the Future Combat Air System that it is pursuing with France and Germany, they said.

The White House wants the Veteran Affairs Department to examine research into numerous rare cancers to determine whether they could have come from exposure to toxins during military service, reports UPI.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough has nothing but praise for his staff’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he knows his employees are tired, reports Military Times. “Am I worried about burnout? I am. But I’m worried about burnout in the health care sector across the country,” he said. “This is an issue. People are working really hard. It’s really challenging. And it’s no different for VA than it is for other hospitals and health care systems across the country.”

Nearly 37,000 US Air Force employees say they have experienced some form of psychological or physical violence in the past two years, reports Air Force Times. Incidents from belittlement to assault were noted in the recently released “Interpersonal Violence in the Department of the Air Force” report.

A DoD inspector general report found that commands have been mishandling sexual assault cases, reports Military Times. The objective of the evaluation was to determine whether the Defense Department and the military services complied with federal law and DoD policy when providing special victim investigation and

prosecution services to victims.

Military families and retirees can add Tricare to their list of costs that are going up, reports Navy Times, according to fee schedules recently released by the Defense Health Agency. Enrollment has opened and will end December 13.

Pediatric COVID vaccinations will be given at the Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River beginning today, November 15, reports The Tester.

The Maryland General Assembly’s redistricting group released four draft congressional maps last week, reports Capital News Service, but critics say the maps show signs of continued gerrymandering.

Maryland lawmakers held a virtual briefing last week on the school bus driver shortage across the state, reports Maryland Matters.

Contracts:

Atlas Executive Consulting LLC, North Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded a $218,710,624 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6523622D8006) with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task/delivery orders. The contract will provide support to the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic Management and Business Analytical Services Business Intelligence Environment at the Command, Competency, Department, Division and Integrated Product Team levels. Tasks will include performing advanced analysis of business and financial data; building and maintaining data universes; developing metrics, reports, studies, surveys, and assessments; data entry; document preparation; and financial reviews. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period with an estimated value of $218,710,624 and a six-month option ordering period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $241,911,207. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina (98%); Norfolk, Virginia (1%); and New Orleans, Louisiana; Patuxent River, Maryland; and Washington, DC (1%). Work is expected to be completed by November 2026. If the option is exercised, work could continue until May 2027. The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition, after exclusion of sources in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(b)(2) – set asides for small business concerns (Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.203), via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Bechtel National Inc., Reston, Virginia (N62742-22-D-1310); Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV, Honolulu, Hawaii (N62742-22-D-1311); ECC Infrastructure LLC, Burlingame, California (N62742-22-D-1312); Kiewit-Alberici SIOP MACC AJV, Vancouver, Washington (N62742-22-D-1313); and TPC-NAN JV, Sylmar, California (N62742-22-D-1314), are awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contracts (MACC) with a combined maximum value of $8,000,000,000 primarily for the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) at Hawaii, Washington, and other areas under the cognizance of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC). The main purpose of this SIOP MACC is to facilitate the potential future awards of task orders for military construction projects at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Each awardee is being awarded $2,000,000 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility, including Hawaii (40%); Washington (40%); Guam (10%); other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans (5%); and other areas under NAVFAC cognizance (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2029. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with six proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Washington, DC, was awarded a $22,669,703 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action in support of engineering services, ship and systems integration and test, and product development for the Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems 1.0 and 9.0. Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC; Naval Station Rota, Spain; Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan; and Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center, Yokosuka, Japan. Work is expected to be completed on June 10, 2022. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $6,190,292 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana is the contracting activity (N00164-22-C-B002). (Awarded Nov. 9, 2021)

SERCO Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $15,610,997 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action in support of program, cost engineering, technical support services, production support services, and special studies for the Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems, Surface Ship Weapons (IWS 3.0). Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia; and at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC, as well as IWS 3.0 staff locations at technical representative offices and field activities/laboratories. Work is expected to be completed on May 7, 2023. Fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corp) funds in the amount of $210,991 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The NSWC, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N00164-22-C-B001). (Awarded Nov. 8, 2021)

Donley Construction, Aberdeen, Maryland, is awarded a maximum-value $11,528,646 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for paving projects within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). An initial task order is awarded at $2,000 to satisfy the guaranteed minimum. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AOR, including Virginia (35%); Maryland (35%); Washington, DC (30%), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with one proposal received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0002).

Sedna Digital Solutions LLC, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $9,624,297 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-6264) to exercise options for engineering design development services, supporting material and travel procurements. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,700,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $8,130,795 firm-fixed-price contract for analytic support and analytic services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Falls Church, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 15, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Defense funds in the amount of $8,130,795 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-22-F-0002).

Consigli Construction Co., Inc., Washington, DC, is awarded a $41,465,054 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of MacDonough Hall, Building 102, at the US Naval Academy. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,465,054 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with nine proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-22-C-0001).

Ace Electronics Defense Systems, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (N0016422DJN07); R2C LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (N0016422DJN08); Disan Engineering Corp., Nowata, Oklahoma (N0016422DJN09); Valor Defense Solutions Inc., Odon, Indiana (N0016422DJN10); American Computer Development Inc., Frederick, Maryland (N0016422DJN11); and Integrity Defense Services Inc., Springville, Indiana (N0016422DJN12), are awarded a combined $11,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the manufacture, test, inspection, and delivery of built-to-print cable harnesses and assemblies for Navy and other Department of Defense projects. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts do not include options, and the total cumulative value of these contracts is not to exceed $11,000,000. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground and Frederick, Maryland; Huntsville, Alabama; Nowata, Oklahoma; and Odon and Springville, Indiana and is expected to be completed by February, 2025. Fiscal 2022 working capital funding in the amount of $6,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with 11 offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity.

