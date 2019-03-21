DoD Seeks Health Data Related to Military Housing

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, March 21, 2019

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Military Times reports DoD is collecting data on health effects as families express concern about health issues that are linked to their military housing. Some housing has been found to be rife with mold, rodent infestation, lead paint, and other issues. Karen Ruedisueli, deputy government relations director for the National Military Family Association, said, “It does seem that some families were exposed to some hazardous issues within their installation housing.” The Hill reports a federal judge this week said her injunction preventing President Donald Trump’s transgender military policy from taking effect remains in place days after the Pentagon released a memo to implement the policy.

Navy looks to scrap its largest combatants to save money, again, reports Defense News. The Navy is eyeing canceling six planned service-life extensions on its oldest cruisers, meaning the Navy will be short six of its current 22 largest surface combatants by 2022.

California prepares to unleash the National Guard to help with wildfire prevention efforts, reports CNBC. State fire officials say current predictions are for the state’s dry season this year to start in May. The fire agency has identified nearly three dozen priority projects in more than 200 communities around the state in areas considered high fire-risk zones.

Lockheed F-35 dinged as Boeing’s F-15X wins in Air Force’s plan, reports Bloomberg.

British F-35s to gain two missile systems, reports UPI-Defense News, which will significantly increase the potential firepower of the fighter jets for the Royal Air Force. BAE has received its first funding from Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor on the program, to integrate into the F-35 Meteor air-to-air missiles and SPEAR precision surface attack missiles made by European missile systems developer MBDA.

The Maryland General Assembly has given final approval to a measure to let local school boards decide when school starts, reports WTOP. A final vote by the Senate on Monday sends the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan, who has opposed the bill. The House and Senate passed the measure with enough votes to override a veto by the governor.

“It’s Probably Over for Us, say farmers pummeled by floods in Midwest. The The New York Times reports farmers fear this natural disaster will become a breaking point for farms already under stress from falling incomes, more bankruptcies, and trade policies. Farms filing for Chapter 12 bankruptcy protection rose by 19 percent last year across the Midwest, the highest level in a decade, according to data compiled by the American Farm Bureau.

South African cyclone puts hundreds of thousands at risk, reports US News. Aid groups reported people clinging to rooftops and trees as rivers burst their banks. Authorities openly worry that the world has not grasped the severity of the crisis. Here is a look at the disaster that has killed untold hundreds of people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

Illegal immigrants with serious criminal records can be held without bail while awaiting deportation even if ICE didn’t immediately pick them up when they were released from prison or jail, the Supreme Court has ruled. The Washington Times reports that the 5-4 decision marked another rejection for the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the liberal panel that covers the country’s West Coast, and that has tested a number of legal theories on immigration law.

BCC: John Bercow: What’s the role of a speaker in Parliament? Speaker John Bercow has become the subject of numerous memes as Brexit has rumbled on over the past two years. You might know him as the man who shouts something that sounds like “odd-DEURRRR, odd-DEURRRRR!”

Contracts:

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a ceiling priced $4,040,458,297 modification to convert a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1046) to a fixed-price-incentive-firm-target multi-year contract. The target price for this multi-year contract is $4,001,410,000. This modification provides for the full-rate production and delivery of 78 F/A-18 aircraft, specifically 61 F/A-18E and 17 F/A-18F aircraft for fiscal years 2018 through 2021. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (61 percent); Hazelwood, Missouri (9 percent); Longueuil, Quebec, Canada (2 percent); Torrance, California (2 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (2 percent); Ajax, Ontario, Canada (2 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (1 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (1 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); Palm Bay, Florida (1 percent); Santa Clarita, California (1 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Endicott, New York (1 percent); Marion, Virginia (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (13 percent). Work is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,557,334,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia (M67854-19-D-7870); Calibre Systems Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (M67854-19-D-7871); Corps Solutions, Stafford, Virginia (M67854-19-D-7872); Obsidian Solutions Group, Fredericksburg, Virginia (M67854-19-D-7873); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (M67854-19-D-7874); Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc., Fairborn, Ohio (M67854-19-D-7875); and Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, California (M67854-19-D-7876), are awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-pricing arrangements for the procurement of Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Training Systems Support (MTSS), with a combined maximum ceiling amount of $245,000,000. MTSS provides pre-deployment training to the Marine Corps Operating Forces within a joint and combined environment to improve warfighting skills. Training includes realistic computer-based simulation training; command, control, computers, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training; combined arms staff trainer training; MAGTF tactical warfare simulation; and Deployable Virtual Training Environment. Work will be performed at Quantico, Virginia (55 percent); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (15 percent); Camp Pendleton, California (10 percent); Twentynine Palms, California (10 percent); and Okinawa, Japan (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 19, 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued. The companies will compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with seven offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded $37,496,252 for modification P00002 to firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F0478 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This modification provides for the procurement and delivery of seven MR-TCDL B-Kits, one Mission Avionics Systems Trainer B-Kit, and associated A- and B-Kit spares for the MR-TCDL upgrade to the E-6B Mercury aircraft. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (73 percent); San Diego, California (25 percent); and Boston, Massachusetts (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,496,252 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $27,510,334 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-09-C-6247 for the procurement of fiscal 2019 electronic warfare AN/BLQ-10 kits and spares to support program requirements. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (99 percent); and Manassas, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $27,510,334 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

MEB General Contractors Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $20,334,000 firm-fixed-price contract for consolidated fuel facilities at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a new 6400 sq. ft. petroleum, oils, and lubricants operations facility with privately-owned vehicle parking for 60 vehicles; a new 2400 gallons per minute (gpm) Type III pump house facility and control room; four new 600 gpm high speed truck fillstands; a new reinforced concrete parking area for 20 fuel refueler trucks; piping modifications to the three existing aboveground storage tanks; new interconnecting piping; spill containment provision; a cathodic protection system; and supporting site work and utilities for the new facilities. Work will be performed in Sumter, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by March 2021. Fiscal 2018 military construction (Defense Logistics Agency) contract funds in the amount of $20,334,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-19-C-1304).

Company Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $39,933,653 firm-fixed-price contract for technical and programmatic expertise and recommendations. This contract provides for force optimization analysis support to HQ Air Combat Command. Work will take place at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2022. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,949,388 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-19-F-A024). (Awarded March 19, 2019)

