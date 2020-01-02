DoD Photos Offer Look Back at 2019

The Department of Defense regularly chronicles US military members who train and conduct operations around the world. DoD offers an end-of-the-year glimpse into their lives and their work through the work of military photographers for 2019.

The Pentagon says that US forces struck five Hezbollah targets — three in Iraq and two in Syria — in retaliation for a Dec. 27 attack on a Iraqi coalition base that killed one US civilian, reports Military Times.

The Japanese government said relocating the US Marine Corps base to a less-crowded area of the island of Okinawa will take more than twice as much money and time as previously estimated, reports The Associated Press, because of the need to stabilize the reclaimed land it will be built on.

More than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured over the past decade, the United Nations reported, as it renewed calls last week to end the 18-year conflict, reports AFP.

The Taliban ambushed a peace convoy in western Afghanistan and abducted 26 activists, members of a peace movement, NBC News reported.

The Pentagon is advising military members that there are security risks, to include mass surveillance and potential tracking, associated with using consumer DNA kits, reports Military Times. The products have become popular in recent years with people looking to discover potential medical issues or uncover information about ancestry. The warning was included in a Dec. 20 DoD memo, according to Yahoo News.

The New York Times reports that the Russian military said it had deployed a hypersonic weapon that flies at superfast speeds and can easily evade American missile defense systems.

Littoral Combat Ship 19, the future USS St. Louis recently completed its acceptance trials on Lake Michigan and is expected to deliver to the Navy early next year, reports bizjournals.com.

The Navy’s detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, will remain in place for at least another year and prisoner transfers to the US will remain prohibited under the fiscal 2020 defense policy bill, reports Military.com.

The Navy is curtailing access to installations around the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington state following two fatal shootings and a gate crash at other bases around the country in December, reports Navy Times.

NASA announced the first batch of astronauts to train under the Artemis program after their formal graduation from the two-year basic astronaut training, reports The Science Times. Of 18,000 applicants, 11 astronauts from the agency were chosen and two astronauts were chosen from the Canadian Space Agency.

