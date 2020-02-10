DoD Offering Support During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Pentagon has identified military installations that can provide housing for quarantined passengers traveling to the US through 11 major airports screening for the coronavirus from China, reports Military Times. The list includes Joint Base Anacostia for passengers traveling through Dulles International Airport in Virginia. DoD also has create a Spotlight page to provide the latest updates on the virus.

The coronavirus claimed 86 lives during a one-day period ending Saturday morning, reports Voice of America, the biggest single-day increase to date, as the virus continues to takes its toll in China and other parts of the world.

The Pentagon has withheld $104 million from research labs at Fort Detrick and Aberdeen Proving Ground, reports Military Times. This has Maryland lawmakers puzzled, given the expanding threat of the coronavirus. “As our nation prepares to confront the coronavirus global health emergency … we were alarmed to learn that the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense For Acquisition and Sustainment has withheld payment for laboratory research since September 2019,” Maryland’s congressional delegation wrote in a letter to DefSec Mark Esper.

US military aircraft will participate in the Singapore Airshow 2020 with aerial demonstrations and static displays at Changi Air Base, Republic of Singapore this week, reports Aerotech News. The Singapore event is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international tradeshow in the Pacific. Reuters reports that Lockheed Martin is dropping out of the air show as fears of the coronavirus grow. The Chinese air force’s aerobatics team will perform at the Singapore Airshow despite the ongoing ban on travelers from China due to the outbreak, reports Straits Times.

The US military has conducted a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen that killed Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaida leader who claimed responsibility for last year’s deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, where Royal Saudi Air Force Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation trainee, killed three American sailors, reported The Associated Press.

Acting NavSec Thomas Modly released new guidance that will prohibit foreign military students training in the US from owning personal firearms, reports Navy Times. The policy change comes after the Dec. 6 shooting.

Iraq and Russia discussed prospects for deepening military coordination, The Associated Press reports, amid a strain in Baghdad-Washington relations after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general inside Iraq.

The US Marine Corps prides itself on being America’s 911 force — a fire brigade that the president can call upon to fight the nation’s battles in an emergency. National Interest highlights the five weapons that make the USMC unstoppable.

The 2020 presidential election is in full swing, prompting the Defense Department to send out a reminder about do’s and don’ts for service members looking to get politically active, reports Military Times. While service members are free to make campaign contributions, attend rallies, or volunteer on behalf of a candidate, they are not allowed to do so in uniform, and have to keep their support to their off-duty time.

A Military Times poll surveyed 1,630 active-duty subscribers on their views about political leaders, global threats, and domestic policy priorities. More than one-third of all active-duty troops and more than half of minority service members say they have personally witnessed examples of white nationalism or ideological-driven racism within the ranks in recent months.

Booz Allen Hamilton plans to expand its Dahlgren, VA, location in an effort to grow its directed energy research and development activities as well as its cybersecurity, software development, management consulting, and data science portfolio, reports ExecutiveBiz.

The University of Mary Washington’s College of Business, in collaboration with continuing and professional studies, has enrolled its first cohort of Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division leaders in a project management certificate program, Fredericksburg Today reports.

The Advanced Placement test results from the graduating class of 2019 show a growing number of Maryland and Virginia students are taking the AP exams, reports WTOP News.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $172,424,000 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-19-C-0008). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of two MQ-4 Triton unmanned air systems for the Navy, one Navy main operating base, trade studies and associated technical and administrative data. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (30.5%); Red Oak, Texas (12%); Palmdale, California (10%); Baltimore, Maryland (9.7%); Salt Lake City, Utah (7.9%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (4.9%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.8%); Moss Point, Mississippi (3.6); Chantilly, Virginia (3.5%); Waco, Texas (1.7%); San Clemente, California (1.3%); Newton, North Dakota (.9%); various locations within the continental US (8.8%); and various locations outside the continental US (1.4%), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $172,424,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $14,822,628 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-6204 to exercise options to provide engineering and technical services for Navy submarines and aircraft carriers via the software infrastructure and build process related to a maintenance management tool. This option exercise is under Small Business Innovation Research Topic N05-051 for software build production, engineering and technical services, and includes all material travel, subsistence and incidental material in support of the related production orders and services. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (30%); Groton, Connecticut (25%); Bremerton, Washington (15%); Las Vegas, Nevada (10%); Cleveland, Ohio (10%); Chesapeake, Virginia (4%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2%); San Diego, California (2%); and Kings Bay, Georgia (2%), and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,058,930 was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Akima Support Operations LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $101,329,977 cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise logistics support and services at Fort Hood, Texas. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed at Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 7, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-F-0137).

Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, Maryland, was awarded a $40,365,948 firm-fixed-price contract for metal working and machine shop set shelters. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 25, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, is the contracting activity (W9098S-20-D-0005).

Federal Prison Industries Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a maximum $24,465,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various types of trousers. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Washington, District of Columbia, Texas, Illinois, and North Carolina, with an Oct. 5, 2021, performance completion date. Using customers are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-20-D-F057).

Highlight Technologies LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,708,136 hybrid firm-fixed-price, time and materials modification (P00004) to previously-awarded contract FA8730-19-F-0176 for the Kessel Run Enterprise Services Software Environment for Kessel Run Experimentation Labs. This modification provides the software environment management services for the Kessel Run Experimentation Labs and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $14,502,143. Work will be performed in Boston, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 14, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,483,737 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $347,714,510 modification to a previously-awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target advance acquisition contract (N00019-20-C-0009). This modification procures long lead materials, parts, components and support necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 43 lot 15 F-35 aircraft for non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); El Segundo, California (25%); Warton, United Kingdom (20%); Orlando, Florida (10%); Nashua, New Hampshire (5%); Nagoya, Japan (5%); and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $204,964,510; and FMS funds in the amount of $142,750,000, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $12,941,188 firm-fixed-price delivery order under previously-awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-19-G-5107 for shipboard and shore-based spare parts. This order covers installation and checkout, coordinated shipboard allowance list and coordinated shore-based material/maintenance allowance list spares. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (86%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (9%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. This contract involves foreign military sales to the Republic of Korea (51%); and government of Japan (49%). Foreign Military Sales funding in the amount of $12,941,188 will be obligated at the time of award. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), this order was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-F-5108).

EA-SCF JV, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental services at Fort Belvoir. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 6, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-D-0014).

Escal Institute of Advanced Technologies Inc., North Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $9,258,000 modification (P00001) to contract W911S0-19-D-0009 to provide industry standard, nationally recognized training and certifications to verify and validate student proficiency in cybersecurity roles as defined in the Joint Cyberspace Training and Certification Standards Concept of Operations. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 5, 2021. Fort Gordon, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

UPDATE: Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing businesses as ADS Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (SPE8EC-20-D-0051), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract issued against solicitation SPE8EC-17-R-0010 announced May 31, 2017.

