DoD Gets Staffing Boost as Senate Confirms

The Pentagon got a staffing boost when the Senate broke a stalemate and confirmed eight DoD nominees, reports Navy Times. Among those confirmed by voice vote were the new Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition Ellen Lord, and Lucian Niemeyer and Robert Hood, both assistant secretaries of defense.

Fox News reports “potential security risks” discovered with a program that enrolled more than 10,000 foreign-born individuals into the armed forces since 2009. Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK) is quoted, “The lack of discipline in implementation of this program has created problems elsewhere.”

Boeing to turn undelivered 747s meant for a Russian customer into new Air Force Ones, reports Military Times. Sources with knowledge of the discussions were eager to put distance between the aircraft and their original Russian buyer, repeatedly stressing that the Transaero jets were never given over to the Russian company or government — thus affording no opportunity for the aircraft to be tampered with.

SecState Rex Tillerson warns the Russian president and foreign minister the bad relationship between the US and Moscow can get worse, reports Politico. Tillerson also said he and President Donald Trump are not “very happy” with Congress’ vote to sanction Russia . . . “we’ll just work with it.” The Hill reports President Donald Trump signed the legislation Wednesday but criticized the bill, saying it limited his executive power and ability to negotiate with Moscow.

Talks between the White House and the Senate’s top Republican and Democrat made no progress on the approaching debt ceiling crisis, reports The Washington Post. The Senate and House have 12 joint working days before Sept. 29, 2017, when the Treasury Department says it will be unable to pay all of the government’s bills unless Congress acts.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster says preparation must be made for all options in North Korea “because the president has made it clear … he will not accept a nuclear power in North Korea, reports CNN. Several options under consideration could risk thousands of lives. DW.com says that efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear program have had little effect and reports Tillerson said the US would like to have a dialogue with North Korea and isn’t seeking to topple its regime.

Forbes reports electric utilities are warming up to climate change, according to a report from the sustainability organization Ceres, which found the 100 largest utilities, amounting to 85 percent of the electricity generated, still rely mostly on coal, 34 percent; then natural gas, 32 percent; nuclear, 23 percent; hydro-electricity, 6 percent. Ten years ago coal was 52 percent; natural gas, 17 percent; and renewables, excluding hydro, were 1 percent. Emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon dioxide peaked in 2007 and have fallen since, today reaching slightly more than 1990 levels.

Contracts:

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded $11,149,153 for modification P00007 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0027) for additional aircraft on ground repair events for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (40 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (10 percent); Kadena, Japan (10 percent); Sigonella, Italy (10 percent); Adelaide, Australia (5 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (5 percent); Kaneohe, Hawaii (5 percent); and Misawa, Japan (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Cardno-Amec Foster Wheeler JV, Charlottesville, Virginia, is being awarded $8,133,847 for firm-fixed-price task order N6247317F4238 under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract (N62473-16-D-1866) for builder initial and re-inspection assessments at Marine Corps installations outside the continental US (OCONUS). The work to be performed provides for builder sustainment management system implementation at various OCONUS locations. Work will be performed in Marine Corps Base Hawaii; Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan; Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan; and Camp Mujuk, South Korea, and is expected to be completed by August 2018. Fiscal 2017 operation and maintenance, (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $8,133,847 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

