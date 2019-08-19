DoD: Contractors Self-Reported Waste Tally Is $200M

The Defense Department’s inspector general says that contractors have returned more than $200 million to the US in the decade since it became mandatory to self-report potential fraud, waste, or abuse, reports Bloomberg.

Two Navy Blue Angel jets touched during practice Thursday at NAS Pensacola, Marine Corps Times reports. Only a minimal scratch was found.

As part of the US Air Force’s effort to improve how it prepares to deploy at a moment’s notice, the service tested how quickly it could move its jet fighter to a forward operating location in the Middle East, reports Military.com.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired more projectiles into the sea Friday to extend a recent streak of weapons tests believed to be aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy, reports Military Times. This comes just days after US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that missile tests by North Korea violate UN resolutions, reports The Washington Times.

As the US military rushes to shore up cybersecurity on the F-35 and other high-tech weapons, Lockheed Martin rolled out a new cybersecurity initiative, reports Breaking Defense.

The Army’s new cyber and electronic warfare units are understaffed, reports Fifth Domain. These units are among the service’s first forays into multi-domain operations, but a new report issued Aug. 15 finds they are significantly understaffed and the service does not yet know how these units will be staffed, trained, or equipped.

Service members aboard the amphibious assault ship Boxer tested an old silent communications tactic used during World War II, reports Marine Corps Times. The reason? Tech-capable forces from Russia to China are packing capabilities that can jam US systems or hone in on radio communications. Uninterrupted electronic communications shouldn’t be taken for granted, officials say.

US Naval Air Systems Command conducts a pilot study with Marine Corps Systems Command, installing wireless capability in eight Marine Corps hangars, reports Shephard Media.

A Government Accountability Office report finds that DoD processed nearly $1 billion in improper travel payments to service members and civilian employees over a three-year span, reports Army Times. The GAO report examines payments for fiscal years 2016-2018.

Joint Task Force Bravo contains between 500 and 1,500 US troops at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and hosts both permanent active-duty staff and rotating Guard and reserve troops for a regionally focused mission, reports Military Times. Four the past four decades, few have known this task force’s purpose.

Maryland officials are testing new technology installed in vehicles that prevents the car from moving if the driver’s had too much to drink, reports WTOP News.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed an executive order last week that is designed to promote clean and renewable energy projects in the state, reports Maryland Matters.

Contracts:

American Electronic Warfare Associates Inc., California, Maryland, is awarded a $40,103,262 fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for technical support services for the Aircraft Prototype Systems Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center – Aircraft Division Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department. Services to be provided include all phases of program execution from initial conceptual studies, execution planning, management, engineering, documentation, fabrication, installation/ modification and test and evaluation activity support for aircraft research, development, prototyping, experimentation and test and evaluation programs. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042119D0076).

AMYX Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a fixed-price contract with an estimated value of $56,818,861. The contract provides contracting and program management support to the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Services include, but are not limited to, acquisition and contract management, program management support, and other related workload requirements associated with the award and administration of DHA contracts. The contract was awarded as a competitive 100% small business acquisition. There is a base period of eight months, and four one-year option periods. The places of contract performance are: Falls Church, Virginia; Rosslyn, Virginia; San Antonio, Texas; and Aurora, Colorado. The period of performance begins on Sept. 25, 2019, and the completion date is May 31, 2024. The base period is funded with fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $7,208,836. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services, Contracting Division, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (HT0050-19-F-0001).

AMYX Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a fixed-price contract with an estimated value of $47,926,649. The program and acquisition support services include, but are not limited to, program management support and other related workload requirements associated with acquisition and business processes. The contractor shall accomplish a variety of acquisition and other related administrative services to complement the government’s workplace capabilities. The contract was a competitive 100% small business acquisition. There is a base period of nine months, and four one-year option periods. This contract provides support to San Antonio, Texas; Aurora, Colorado; Falls Church, Virginia; and Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, with a completion date of June 17, 2024. The base period is funded with fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $6,077,590. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services, Contracting Division, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (HT0050-19-F-0002).

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $199,591,538 firm-fixed-price contract for MK 15 Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) upgrades and conversions, system overhauls, and associated hardware. CIWS is a fast-reaction terminal defense against low- and high-flying, high-speed maneuvering anti-ship missile threats that have penetrated all other defenses. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $367,195,456. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (29%); Tucson, Arizona (20%); El Segundo, California (9%); Melbourne, Florida (5%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (3%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Ottobrunn, Germany (2%); Williston, Vermont (2%); Tempe, Arizona (1%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (1%); Hauppauge, New York (1%); Ashburn, Virginia (1%); East Syracuse, New York (1%); Camarillo, California (1%); Phoenix, Arizona (1%); Joplin, Missouri (1%); Murray, Utah (1%); Dallas, Texas (1%); Corona, California (1%); Huntsville, Alabama (1%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1%); Valencia, California (1%); Palo Alto, California (1%); and various locations with less than 1% each (13%). Work is expected to be completed by October 2023. This contract combines purchases for the US government (85%); Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (8%); and the United Kingdom (7%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); 2019 other procurement (Army); 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); FMS Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; FMS United Kingdom; and 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $199,591,538 will be obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $59,964,768 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (1). Raytheon is the only source that can provide the MK 15 CIWS to fulfill Navy, Army, Coast Guard, and FMS requirements without unacceptable delays and substantial duplication of costs that cannot be recovered through competition. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-5406).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $27,303,596 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6258 to exercise option for engineering services and other direct costs in support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging System. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (73.5%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (15%); Northampton, Massachusetts (5.5%); Fairfax, Virginia (3%); Arlington, Virginia (2%); and Newport, Rhode Island (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2020. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $2,633,461 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded $15,300,139 for a firm-fixed-price modification under a previously awarded contract (N40085-15-C-8739) for design and installation of a fire protection system for the Power Propulsion Facility, Building (Bldg) 633, at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. This modification will provide for the full design and installation of the fire protection system for the P-547 power propulsion facility, Bldg. 633, Bldg. 519, Bldg. 520, and the P-104 test cell. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2013 military construction (Navy); and 2019 working capital fund (Navy) in the amount of $15,300,139 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this modification. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

