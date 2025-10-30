DoD Civilians Face Job Scrutiny

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, October 30, 2025 · Leave a Comment

President Donald Trump interacts with sailors in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a presidential visit while moored pierside on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo by Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The Department of Homeland Security is funneling $10 billion to the Navy Supply Systems Command to contract for construction and maintenance of migrant detention facilities in Louisiana, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Utah, and Kansas to house as many as 10,000 people each, reports CNN. Construction on some of the facilities is set to begin as soon as next month.

The US on Monday struck four more vessels allegedly trafficking narcotics in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing 14 and leaving one survivor, DefSec Pete Hegseth announced on X. The four vessels were hit in three different strikes, reports CBS, and bring the total death toll of US alleged traffickers in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific to more than 50.

The arrival on Sunday of the guided missile destroyer, USS Gravely, in Trinidad and Tobago’s capital, boosts the Trump administration’s military pressure on neighboring Venezuela and its President Nicolás Maduro, reports Navy Times. The Gravely is in addition to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which is moving closer to Venezuela. In a further show of US force, multiple Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew near Venezuela on Monday, Air & Space Forces Magazine reports.

Google Threat Intelligence Group is investigating ramped-up attacks into a vulnerability in Windows Server Update Service, reports Cybersecurity Dive. WSUS manages the deployment of Microsoft product updates. Microsoft issued a patch earlier in the month, but the software update was ineffective. Security firms confirm exploitation attacks on their clients. Eye Security researchers believe “at least two adversaries are exploiting it since last Friday.”

Several Navy warships assigned to the Caribbean counter-narcotics mission were moved to avoid Hurricane Melissa, reports TMZ. As the hurricane approached Jamaica, on a path pointing toward Cuba, the US Navy evacuated hundreds of families from Naval Station Guantánamo Bay on the southeastern tip of Cuba. Some 864 family members, civilian employees, contractors, and pets were evacuated to Pensacola, FL, on Saturday and Sunday, says Military Times.

Customs and Border Protection is now authorized to require biometrics from all non-citizens leaving the United States, according to a final rule published by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday. The goal, reports NextGov/FCW, is to find people using fraudulent documents or overstayed visas. US citizens can opt out, but DHS has already widely implemented facial recognition entry checks and piloted exit checks at 57 airports. The latest rule takes effect Dec. 26 and removes previous restrictions against using the technology on children younger than 14 or people over 79.

DARPA has launched a prize challenge to demonstrate multicopter uncrewed aircraft that can carry payloads more than four times their weight, reports Aviation Week. Under the $6.5 million DARPA Lift Challenge, teams will compete head-to-head in live performance trials planned for summer 2026 at a location to be announced.

A panel of judges denied a request from Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins to pause the work of the court that handles appeals for veterans seeking disability compensation while the federal government is shut down, reports Military Times. Collins had said funds for the work would shut down after Oct. 28, and that attorneys handling the claims don’t meet the criteria for working during the shutdown.

Veterans organization Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America is spearheading an initiative to modernize health care operations across the VA, with priorities that include suicide prevention and opioid-free pain management, reports NextGov/FCW. The initiative is being led by David Shulkin, who served as VA secretary from 2017 to 2018 during the first Trump administration, and as undersecretary of health and head of the Veterans Health Administration from 2015 to 2017 during the Obama administration.

Croatia’s parliament on Friday voted to reintroduce compulsory military service, reports Defense News. The move comes amid heightened tensions in Europe following the Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as an apparent arms race and military buildup in the Balkans, which went through a bloody war in the 1990s

Contacts awards are not being published during the government shutdown.