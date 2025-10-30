The Pentagon removed key protections for defense civilian workers and directed that managers move with “speed and conviction” to fire employees with “unacceptable” performance reviews, a day before the government shut down, reports The Washington Post. The new guidelines were outlined in a Sept. 30 memo titled “Separation of Employees with Unacceptable Performance.”

President Donald Trump spoke for nearly an hour Tuesday aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, to approximately 6,000 US and Japanese sailors, reports Stars and Stripes. During his 50-minute speech, he elicited cheers by saying he supports “an across the board pay raise for every sailor.” He didn’t mention the government shutdown. Military paychecks came through on Oct. 15, but that money may run out by Nov. 15, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In separate incidents, a US Navy helicopter and a fighter jet assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz crashed in the South China Sea on Sunday less than an hour apart, reports Navy Times. All crew members ejected and were rescued. Both the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, at 2:45pm local time, and the F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, at 3:15pm, were conducting routine operations when they went down.