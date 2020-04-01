DoD Asks to Classify Five-Year Projections

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The Pentagon has asked Congress to classify its five-year Future Year Defense Program, considered essential information to show where DoD expects to invest in the future, reports Defense News. The numbers have been unclassified since 1989. The Pentagon says an unclassified FYDP “might inadvertently reveal sensitive information.”

The Pentagon orders military bases to stop releasing specific COVID-19 numbers, reports The Hill, citing operational security concerns.

More than 17,000 step up and volunteer assistance with the coronavirus pandemic in response to the Army’s call for medical personnel, reports Army Times. Human resources professionals are vetting the responses.

A 450-person Navy medical unit has been put on “prepare to deploy” orders to ship out to Texas and New Orleans to help aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, reports Navy Times.

Ukraine continues to fight a shooting war alongside the coronavirus, even as the virus slows US and NATO military operations. Military Times reports detailed on-the-ground conditions presented by the Ukraine military and obtained by Military Times.

Parris Island halts arrival of new recruits over COVID-19 concerns, reports Marine Corps Times. Future incoming recruits will enter a 14-day “staging period” to receive a medical screening and classes before becoming a Marine.

Two cadets at the US Air Force Academy were found dead on campus last week, one on Thursday the other Saturday, reports Air Force News. Circumstances surrounding the deaths are under investigation, however no foul play is suspected in either incident, and officials confirmed neither death was caused by COVID-19.

Large crowds of people gathered despite social distancing guidelines to greet the USNS Comfort Navy ship as it arrived in New York, reports Newsweek. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday said that residents could be fined up to $500 if they are caught breaking social distancing measures, reports Politico.

NASA’s Mars helicopter takes a last spin on Earth before a July launch, reports Space.com. The mini Mars helicopter is scheduled to launch in July with the new Mars rover, now dubbed Perseverance, as an add-on project to the primary Mars 2020 mission. NASA is still striving to meet that launch date. All the components of the Mars 2020 mission are currently undergoing their final pre-launch tests at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Pentagon signs $84M deal to buy 8,000 ventilators, reports The Hill, and is on track to deliver 1,400 by early May. The 8,000 ventilators will come from four companies — Combat Medical Systems, Hamilton Medical, VyAire Medical, and Zoll Medical Corp.

The Air Force determined a Category 1, critical risk exists within the KC-46A Pegasus fuel system. Aviation Week reports “excessive fuel leaks” were first identified in July after an air refueling test. The Category 1 deficiency means the government has identified a risk that jeopardizes lives or critical assets.

New Jersey Army National Guard soldier is first service member to die after testing positive for COVID-19, reports Air Force Times. Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok, a drilling Guardsman and physician assistant originally from Jackson, NJ, died Saturday after contracting coronavirus and being hospitalized March 21.

The Washington Post set out what a stay-at-home order means to you.

A Minnesota trooper pulls over a doctor for speeding, then gives her his N95 medical masks, and a warning, reports CNN.

San Francisco doctors see a flatter curve after two weeks of social isolation, reports Politico. State leaders and doctors are cautiously optimistic they have prevented surges of coronavirus patients from overwhelming the region’s health care capacity thus far.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $4,708,927,970 modification (P00033) to previously-awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification is for the procurement of 78 F-35 combat aircraft (48 F-35A combat aircraft for the Air Force, 14 F-35B combat aircraft for the Marine Corps, 16 F-35C fighter aircraft for the Navy) and associated aircraft red gear. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (63%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and various locations within and outside the continental US (2%). Work is expected to be complete by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,723,463,387 will be obligated at time of award and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,985,464,583 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $202,800,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee, undefinitized contract that provides engineering, maintenance, logistics manpower and material support to continue to develop, sustain and produce software builds as well as carryout developmental flight tests in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California (40%); Patuxent River, Maryland (39%); Fort Worth, Texas (12%); and Orlando, Florida (9%). This contract action also provides unique sea trials on aircraft carriers for non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work is expected to be complete by September 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,962,188; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $23,962,189; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,380,036; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $11,380,036; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $14,860,313 will be obligated at time of award, $22,760,072 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0037).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $64,343,574 modification (P00011) to previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-18-C-1009 to exercise options for operations and maintenance services in support of the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator Program, including logistics and sustaining engineering support. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70%); Rancho Bernardo, California (5%); and at forward operating locations (25%). Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,500,000 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Vysnova Partners Inc., Landover, Maryland, is awarded a $44,227,300 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research support services at Naval Medical Research Unit – Six, Lima, Peru. All work will be performed in Lima, Peru, and is expected to be complete by March 2024. An initial task order totaling $3,976,196 will be awarded with fiscal 2020 defense health program (Navy) funds and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and four offers were received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N62645-20-D-5005).

Professional Contract Services Inc., Austin, Texas, is being awarded a $31,630,226 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for base operating support services at Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia, and its outlying support sites. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (81%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (9%); Norfolk, Virginia (8%); Yorktown, Virginia (0.76%); Chesapeake, Virginia (0.55%), Suffolk, Virginia (0.55%); and Newport News, Virginia (0.14%). Work includes specifications for general information, management and administration, force protection, facility management, custodial, integrated solid waste management, pavement clearance, electrical and environmental services. Work is expected to be complete by March 2028. The maximum dollar value including the base period and seven option years, if exercised, is $271,494,625. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $29,343,326 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was procured as a sole-source AbilityOne requirement. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0040).

Bechtel National Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $1,212,239,175 modification (P00186) to contract W52P1J09-C-0012 for operations at the Pueblo Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant. Work will be performed in Pueblo, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $1,212,239,175 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

AMENUM, Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $7,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for logistics and support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Mannheim, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-12-G-0028).

Alliance Technical Services Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $24,704,670 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursement-no-fee contract for chemical management services and third party logistics services for the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation in support of Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a 12-month base contract, inclusive of a 120-day phase-in period, with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and Georgia, with a May 31, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300-20-C-5002).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

