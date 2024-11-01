DNR Enacts Statewide Open Air Burn Ban

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 1, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Drought conditions are widespread throughout Maryland as of Oct. 31. (US Drought Monitor illustration)

Dry, windy conditions have increased fire risk across the state, fueled ongoing wildfires

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has implemented a statewide ban on open air burning, effective today, November 1, in all Maryland counties.

Extremely dry conditions persist across the state and have led to an above average number of wildfires statewide, and conditions are not expected to change in the near future. The ban will remain in effect until the Maryland Forest Service determines the state has received enough precipitation to reduce the threat of wildfires statewide.

State law enacted in 2007 authorizes the Department of Natural Resources’ Secretary, at the recommendation of the Maryland Forest Service, to implement such a ban when landscape and weather conditions warrant. Open-air burning such as campfires as well as charcoal grilling are not permitted under the burn ban, but state law does permit the use of propane grills. The law defines open-air burning as a fire where any material is burned in the open or in a receptacle other than a furnace, incinerator, or other equipment connected to a stack or chimney.

“We do not make these determinations lightly and understand this may require some people to adjust their plans,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “However, a ban of this magnitude is necessary to protect the lives and property of Maryland residents and visitors, as well as the state’s natural resources. Given the significant risk, this is the only option available to us that will allow for statewide monitoring and enforcement to prevent wildfires due to the dangerous conditions. We will be monitoring the wildfire risk daily to determine when it is safe to lift these restrictions.”

Seven Maryland counties – Dorchester, Garrett, Frederick, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester – already have local restrictions in place, and state officials are working with local jurisdictions to monitor conditions and enforcement.

Cecil and Washington counties previously advised residents to avoid having outdoor fires earlier this week.

Outdoor fire restrictions are also in place for the entire state of Delaware and several Pennsylvania counties. In most areas of Maryland, trees have dropped a significant portion of their leaves, contributing to the ongoing fire risk.

On Friday, the National Weather Service put in place Red Flag Warnings – indicating a high risk of wildfires due to dry, windy weather conditions – in Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil, and Allegany counties until Friday evening.