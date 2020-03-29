DNR Accepting Entries in Photo Contest

This photo of a female red-winged black bird by Larry Helms earned second place in the spring category of the 2019 Photo Contest. Photo courtesy of Maryland DNR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest. Photographers, novice or professional, can enter for the chance to win cash and other great prizes.

Winning entries will be posted online, featured in an issue of the seasonal Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and placed in the 2021 wall calendar.

About 2,000 photos were submitted by 500 photographers in the 2019 contest.

Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, fauna, flora, insects, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, or wildlife. Judges will choose first-, second-, and third-place winners for each season; from among the first-prize winners, an overall grand-prize winner will be awarded. Social media users also will be able to select a “Fan Favorite” via the department’s Facebook page.

Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each between now and Aug. 31. All photos must be original and unpublished. The contest is open to residents and visitors alike, but only photos of Maryland will qualify to win.

The best overall photo receives a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a complimentary five-year magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2021 calendar. First-, second-, and third-place winners also receive prizes. Visit the Photo Contest web page to see contest rules and how to submit your entry.

